FAIRFAX – Mandatory composting, which began in Vermont on July 1, brought with it changes to recycling pickup in Fairfax, changes which have gotten a mixed reception.
During the Fairfax selectboard’s most recent meeting on July 6, officials heard from at least two residents in person and referenced messages from others regarding the impacts the adoption of universal composting had on Casella’s routes through Fairfax.
Under the town’s recently renewed contract with Casella Waste Systems, the Rutland-based trash haulers servicing the whole of Fairfax agreed to provide pick-up services for recycling and composting on alternating weeks.
The updated schedule was a change from the weekly recycling Casella offered before Vermont’s universal recycling law entered its final phase on July 1, requiring households compost their leftover food waste.
In their testimony to the selectboard, members of Fairfax’s community – Paul Anderson and Valerie Ugro – wondered whether Fairfax could take different steps to meet the composting mandate.
“I’m just wondering, based off the feedback I’ve seen in some of the town forums, if there’s any interest to rethink the original, every week recycling schedule and put pressure on Casella to waive extra bin fees,” Anderson suggested during the board’s remote meeting.
According to Anderson, the feedback in question pointed toward residents complaining that having recycling picked-up every other week wouldn’t be enough for Fairfax’s recyclers, a sentiment officials appeared to have received from other sources of feedback as well.
“We’ve been following the feedback,” town manager Brad Docheff said during the meeting. “We’ve gone into this knowing there’d be some challenges and risks associated with it.”
Fairfax is currently one of only a handful of communities in Vermont contracting to provide trash and recycling pick-up services for the whole town, having recently renewed their contract with Casella Waste Systems for the next five years to provide those services.
On average, the service costs Fairfax residences $350 annually for the service, Docheff told the Messenger in an early February interview.
According to Docheff, an updated schedule was put in place in the town’s agreement with Casella in order to keep fees down as Casella began to also offer curbside composting pick-up in Fairfax with the extension of Vermont’s composting law to residences this year.
While town officials appeared to shrug off more immediate concerns by attributing those concerns to the typical reactions that follow shifting habits as well as the possibility some residents simply neglect to break down their recycling for easier storage, they said the agreement could be revisited if needed.
The town, Docheff said, would be collecting data on recycling and composting needs in Fairfax and, if ultimately needed, said their agreement with Casella could be amended according to that data.
“I want to give it a few weeks of folks actually breaking down their recycling to see what the result is,” Docheff said, later adding, “If, after six weeks or so, we have enough data to show recycling still needs a weekly pick-up for local folks, we may end up going in that direction.”
The selectboard’s chair, Steve Cormier, said he agreed with Docheff’s assessment.
“We’re only a week into this,” Cormier said. “Let’s give it time.”
Ugro, meanwhile, said her concern was with the bins offered by Casella for their curbside composting services and the request those bins be placed by the curb the night before Casella’s scheduled pick-up.
Over the week prior, a social media post by Fairfax’s town offices had also appeared to draw concerns from replying Fairfax residents, as many of those commented that compost bins hadn’t actually been emptied by Casella and others saying their bins didn’t seem to secure properly.
Some suggested instead just having residents negotiate with haulers on their own, explicitly listing nearby Westford as a town that had opted to do just that. Docheff countered, however, that while he received similar pitches, he also heard from Westford residents interested in Fairfax’s Casella service.
As for problems with the bins themselves Docheff said the town was working with Casella to replace the hauler’s provided bins with something more appropriate and safer from animals who might be drawn to compost bins left outside.
He did stress, however, that having Casella pick-up residential food waste wasn’t mandatory.
“All we want to do is offer the service to folks who may not know how to compost or may not have the land or property to compost outside,” Docheff said, before adding that, should the town find the biweekly composting pick-up to not be necessary or worth the change in the town’s recycling schedule, the town’s plan with Casella could be amended.
“If we find it to be unnecessary, we’re not going to continue it,” Docheff said.
As of July 1, households in Vermont are required to compost food waste under Vermont’s universal recycling law Act 148, which gradually phased in new trash, recycling and composting rules following its passage in 2012.
Vermont is the only state in the U.S. mandating that households compost, rather than throwaway, leftover food scraps.
According to the Agency of Natural Resources, when discarded in a landfill, food scraps can decompose and release methane, a greenhouse gas scientists say contributes to the well-documented warming of Earth’s climate.
For residents of Fairfax, more information about the town’s relationship with Casella can be found online at https://www.fairfaxrecycles.com/.
Information on Vermont’s universal recycling and composting law is available online at https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/solid/universal-recycling.