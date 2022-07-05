ST. ALBANS — The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity will assume operations of Samaritan House and Tim’s House this summer.
As a program of CVOEO, the emergency shelter will be sustained as a community asset and critical resource for people in need.
In the past two years, Vermont has seen a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness, resulting in an increased demand for emergency shelter in the region, according to a press release from CVOEO. With plans to update the shelter and bolster its programs, CVOEO will work with Samaritan House to address this need while offering holistic services to people experiencing homelessness in a low-barrier shelter setting.
Ben Kaufmann, program director at Samaritan House, stated the shelter has worked tirelessly since 1993 to support people experiencing homelessness and this new management structure will allow us to better serve our clients and the community.
“We are thrilled to work with CVOEO to improve our emergency shelter and case management services and to provide quality care to people experiencing homelessness in our area,” he stated in the release.
The transition will include a large renovation of the primary shelter, Tim’s House, to provide guests with private bedrooms, allowing more comfort and dignity on the journey to permanent housing. The enhanced environment and strong supports are intended to help people stabilize and move more quickly into transitional and permanent housing.
Paul Dragon, CVOEO’s executive director, stated CVOEO is excited to renovate the shelter in partnership with the Champlain Housing Trust, floor by floor, to create a trauma-informed space with single-occupancy rooms.
“This transition also allows us to further integrate Samaritan House with other CVOEO programs, including Voices Against Violence, Head Start, NorthWest Family Foods, and Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action,” he stated.
Samaritan House and CVOEO have been long-time partners and the transition will formalize and streamline how the organizations work together. CVOEO will retain the Samaritan House and Tim’s House names to honor the rich history of the organization.
In addition, the transition to CVOEO provides Samaritan House with well-established organizational support, including IT, HR, Finance, and administrative infrastructure that will allow shelter staff to devote their full attention to serving guests in need.
“This is how we build community and make change,” Jesse Bridges, chief executive officer of United Way of Northwest Vermont said. “This transition is the result of several multifaceted and strategic partnerships between nonprofit agencies.
“I proudly support this transition as it embodies United Way’s goal to bring the community together to create lasting solutions for a brighter tomorrow in Northwest Vermont. We are stronger when we act together.”
CVOEO, Samaritan House and United Way of Northwest Vermont, a longtime supporter and funder of both organizations, will host a press conference to celebrate the transition and also share renovation plans with the community at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street in St. Albans.
