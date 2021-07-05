The former Barlow Street Community Center will serve as the home for a new in-person Champlain Valley Head Start center starting as early as September, and needless to say, the group is excited about the expansion.
"I'm so thrilled to expand Champlain Valley Head Start in this capacity and further meet the needs of children and families in the St Albans community," said program director Sandra Graves.
Champlain Valley Head Start is one of seven Head Start programs in Vermont, serving Franklin, Chittenden, Addison and Grand Isle County. Head Start programs serve about 1000 children and families throughout the state. CVHS is the biggest, enrolling over 300.
"It's the foot in the door for getting a child into an early education program, whether that's classroom-based or home-based," Graves said.
What's being offered
Children in the center-based programs attend school Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and receive breakfast, lunch and a snack daily. Families in the home-based program receive a care and early education curriculum as well as weekly 90-minute home visits from CVHS educators.
The new center would be the first of its kind in the Saint Albans area. Currently CVHS has a center in Burlington as well as one in Addison County, but it has always been a goal for CVHS to open one here, Graves said.
They saw an opportunity, having been awarded an annual operations amount of $614,000 through a federally funded Early Head Start expansion grant. The program also received one-time start-up funding at around $300,000 for minor renovations and materials such as furniture and learning equipment.
When asked about the need in the Saint Albans area for an expansion like this, Graves said it's all about adding capacity.
"There is such a need everywhere for care and support for infants and toddlers," she said. "There's just not enough availability. Centers have been closing throughout the pandemic."
Saint Albans resident Christine Vincelette has had three children go through the CVHS program. She says working with the program has been an excellent experience.
"They're very helpful with the families," she said. "My youngest son is in it right now just basically needing social interaction. It's a really, really good program."
Vincelette said she is excited about the expansion and hopes that now more families take advantage of the program like she has.
CVHS is relocating their existing pre-K program, which has 15 children, to the Barlow Street School as well as adding two new classrooms. Those classrooms will have 8 children in each, one being one to two year olds and the other two to three year olds.
In addition, the program is adding 11 early Head Start home-based slots.
Overall, the program will be making services available for an additional 27 children in the area.
Making progress
Right now, CVHS is focusing on getting the Barlow Street site ready. They are working on licensing the space right now but are unsure of getting contractors and supplies on time due to the ever present pandemic.
"We may have to postpone much of our renovation, but the classrooms are ready and the playgrounds ready," Graves said.
