ST. ALBANS — Champlain Housing Trust and community partners are working to find solutions to continued homelessness in Vermont’s northwest corner.
Back in May, CHT purchased the apartments behind the Cadillac Motel in St. Albans City, and by summer’s end, all units were rented to unhoused households in partnership with local service agencies in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Built by the owner of the motel, Vista Apartments was initially for sale as condominiums, but thanks to $3.6 million in federal and state COVID-19 relief money, CHT was able to swoop in and purchase it.
“We were really desperately looking for housing for homeless folks up in the St. Albans area and this was on the market,” said Amy Demetrowitz, CHT’s chief operating officer.
The St. Albans City Council was confronted with the issue of homelessness recently when a man who had been living in the downton parking garage spoke up at a public meeting.
The man, Tom Berno, said he’s had difficulty finding affordable housing in the St. Albans area as the social security he receives isn’t enough to keep him housed, and police officers asked him to leave the garage after councilors urged the city to take a stronger hand with clean up and enforcement.
He’s far from the only person dealing with homelessness. At one point in the last year, 350 individuals, including 76 children, were on Franklin Grand Isle Community Action’s coordinated entry or homeless list, director Jess Graff said.
“These are complex cases,” Graff said. “The majority of these individuals need specialized support and many are experiencing extreme poverty.”
In the last year, 108 individuals, about one-third, were able to be moved from FGI Community Action’s coordinated entry list and into permanent housing, Graff said. Several of the list’s families were moved to the Vista Apartments, where they contribute a portion of their income to rent and the rest is subsidized.
CHT had the funds necessary to buy the building due to a $3.6 million award from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. The funds were part of $10.4 million in state and federal funds designated for purchasing and rehabilitating rental housing across Vermont.
Vista Apartments is the second housing project for CHT in St. Albans. It opened 30 low-income, one- and two-bedroom units at the corner of Congress Street and Maiden Lane in fall 2020. Rental rates in that building range from $824-1,500 and there is currently a waiting list for occupancy.
“We are always working with the city with the town, looking for other sites to develop,” Demetrowitz said.
FGI Community Action is looking forward to the 68-unit apartment building coming to Lake Street in a few years. Developer Grant Butterfield is expected to designate a few as homelessness preference units, Graff said.
It’s a rare opportunity for FGI Community Action to house so many people at once, especially so many families. Typically, homelessness preference units become available one at a time.
When the families moved into the Vista units late this summer, they were greeted by the Welcome Home program, an effort coordinated by Community Action’s faith-based partners. The Sheldon Interfaith Food Shelf filled the families kitchens with boxes of food, and the First Congregational Church provided brand new household furnishings and goods.
“That was really the icing on the cake,” Graff said.
Spectrum Youth & Family Services also leases a few of the Vista Apartments to young people entering adulthood without typical parental support.
“Some of them were in tears when we told them,” executive director Mark Redmond said. “They were saying it was the best place they ever lived.”
Demetrowitz said acquiring Vista Apartments was an important step in CHT’s efforts to move folks beyond transitional housing to a more permanent setting. It was a big help that the Vista Apartments were move-in ready. CHT rarely has the fortune of acquiring completed units.
“Rather than going through the process of finding a site, getting the permits, pulling the financing together, seeing the design through the build, these are homes that were just ready to be moved into,” she said.
