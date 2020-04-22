BURLINGTON — The Champlain Housing Trust (CHT) sent out a plan on the behalf of the Vermont social housing sector Wednesday detailing how the state can help the homeless and low-income residents of affordable housing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan is a three-pronged approach and amounts to a total need of $106.5 million from the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Of that, $70 million would go to capital expenses for new housing while the other $36.5 million would be committed over the next nine months to help prevent both short-term and future outbreaks of COVID-19 by ensuring Vermonters have a safe and healthy home.
Vermont’s affordable housing network identified three gaps that it believes the state government can fill in the short term: additional rental vouchers, increased permanent housing for people in motels, and more services to low-income residents.
The first of the three prongs listed is a nine-month rental assistance program for vulnerable households — an initiative that is estimated to cost $23.2 million. The recently-passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was listed as not being sufficient in helping people pay for their housing.
“The CARES Act did not provide for all low-income or working renters,” the nonprofit housing sector’s plan stated. “One-time payments and expanded unemployment benefits will only partially mitigate their economic loss. Some may have jobs eliminated or reduced after the economy is opened up and will face long-term and deep economic consequences. The eviction moratorium helps renters in the short-term, but without additional assistance, it will leave many renters in debt, perhaps facing bad credit, and coupled with reduced opportunity to work or worse – an imperative to work at greater risk to their own health.”
CHT and its partners are recommending that the state implement a time-limited rental housing assistance program for renters earning up to 80 percent median income to support them in making their rental payments through the end of the year. They are projecting a peak of 20 to 25 percent of lost rent in June and July and believe that renters and mobile home residents across the state will need over $23 million in order to remain in their homes.
The second part of the plan requires $79.3 million, which would go towards creating a bridge for permanent housing for homeless households.
According to the plan, more than 1,600 homeless people are being safely housed in motels throughout Vermont as of April 20, with more than 400 of those being just in Chittenden County.
The affordable housing network says in its release, “This is not just a critical temporary response, it is expensive. It is too big a public health risk to send this vulnerable group back out into the community when we know that the coronavirus is still active.”
The plan would be to secure property which could be used transitionally at first while more permanent solutions are put into place. Examples included purchasing motels or closed nursing homes to provide supported housing for people who have been homeless.
In addition to buying those types of properties, the COVID-19 Relief Fund would be used for rental subsidies and Housing First supportive services to prevent people from returning to homeless shelters and possibly creating another outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The final $3.9 million of the sough funding would be allocated for supportive services and capacity funding. This would allow affordable housing providers and other nonprofits to boost their social services in order to meet the increased needs of current residents and homeless households transitioning to permanent housing.
The Support and Services at Home partnership, meal sites, and housing retention services programs were all listed in the plan as having proven to support renters in need, and that the need is growing exponentially during the pandemic. Funding would also help regional organizations support homeowners in paying their mortgages and avoiding foreclosure.
“The nonprofit and public housing sector acts as the front line of support for our most vulnerable populations,” the plan said. “In these times, increased communications and outreach, safety precautions, new systems and procedures and more have needed to be put in place that were unbudgeted and unexpected. This is sure to happen in the future. A dedicated capacity fund should be established at the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to support these existing and emerging needs.”