SWANTON — Bruce Spaulding is the Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year.
It might not surprise Messenger readers to learn this. After all, Spaulding has appeared in these pages with exponentially increasing frequency over the past couple years, first for his advocacy for veterans, then for his headstone cleaning initiative, and most recently for an impassioned recollection of the 1970 Merchants Row fire.
But he’s an even more familiar face to Swanton, where Spaulding literally made a name for himself as one of Spaulding Rexall’s eponymous Spauldings.
Adam Paxman, the Swanton Chamber President, told the Messenger this Citizen of the Year award commemorates Spaulding’s years of community involvement here.
“Not many folks know that there were times in years past when Bruce and his brother Dexter would go to the pharmacy at any hour, fill a prescription and deliver it to the person in need,” Paxman said.
“To think how many lives they may have saved by doing that. That was and still is Bruce’s way. He simply wants to make Swanton the best it can be by helping others.”
Spaulding’s award was a genuine surprise, which might seem stunning given his vast local social network. He said his own wife, Cheryl, kept the award a secret for over a month, which Spaulding said killed her.
“I’m really honored,” he told the Messenger, “but I’m not going to make a big issue of it. I’m more interested in doing gravestones. I’m more interested in helping kids to do it. ... I’m just trying to give back, that’s all.”
Spaulding said the award “was a wonderful thing. I wouldn’t belittle it. But I will say there’s more people more worthy than me.”
And Paxman himself acknowledged every nomination for the award this year was worthy. But he also said Spaulding’s modesty is one of his personal trademarks.
“That and his ability to carry a conversation are two of his best qualities,” Paxman said.
Spaulding’s ability to carry a conversation is certainly one of his best-known qualities. His excitement comes through his speech. He’s a fast talker who sprints between topics of conversation, down unforeseeable avenues, out of pure enthusiasm.
Case in point: when Spaulding stood up to speak at the Swanton Historical Society’s tremendously well-attended presentation on the catastrophic Jan. 28, 1970 fire here, he said, “I’ll try to be brief.”
That drew a wave of laughter from the audience.
People don’t seem to be laughing at Spaulding so much as with him: his fast and footloose talk is inevitably wrapped in warm humor. At that fire presentation, Spaulding set up a simple anecdote, a woman in the audience inviting Spaulding into her home to collect rare records related to the Swanton fire, as a thrilling tale of being invited into a woman’s bedroom at his age — where the records just happened to be kept.
“At my age, the carriage has just about stopped,” Spaulding said, to widespread laughs.
But Spaulding’s humor is never at the expense of the topics that mean the most to him, specifically this community.
“I thank my mother every day for dropping me in Vermont,” Spaulding told the Messenger. “I thank my brother Dexter every day for just bringing me to Swanton. I love Swanton.
“I’ve traveled to twelve or fifteen countries. I’ve been to about twenty-five to thirty states. Every Canadian province. There’s no place I’d rather live.”
The Messenger extensively covered two of Spaulding’s volunteer efforts listed above.
Spaulding came before the Swanton town selectboard in February 2018 to suggest the town dedicate the Depot Street bridge to Vietnam veterans.
Spaulding would say he was just one of many who served on the committee overseeing that project, which came to fruition that Memorial Day, and he was. But he was also the proposal’s voice, repeatedly coming before the selectboard and working to get the community involved in the dedication process.
Much as he continues working, now, to involve the community in his gravestone cleaning efforts, which have concentrated on veterans headstones, but not exclusively. Spaulding drew inspiration from a nationally profiled headstone cleaner who uses an organic solvent to clean up headstones ravaged by age.
And age is a key issue in Spaulding’s efforts. He’s worked with classes of Missisquoi Valley Union School students, teaching them how to clean the headstones, encouraging them to pass on the skills while also volunteering to help them outside of school hours.
It’s Spaulding’s defining principle: respect — the same respect his community paid him at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building last Friday night, packing the house to celebrate the chamber’s Citizen of the Year.