ATLANTA, Ga. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending people wear cloth face masks in public regardless of whether they show symptoms of COVID-19 after studies showed those without symptoms could still spread the disease.
The CDC updated its guidance regarding face masks earlier this weekend, recommending people wear cloth-based face masks made from “household items” or “common materials” in places “where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain… especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
According to the CDC, new recommendations regarding face masks come as studies showed “a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.”
Wearing a mask regardless of whether someone shows symptoms would help prevent those people who may have the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 without realizing it from spreading the virus while in public, according to the CDC.
COVID-19 is highly contagious and can spread through “respiratory droplets” produced when an infected person speaks, sneezes or coughs, according to the CDC.
While most cases of COVID-19 will result in only mild or moderate flu-like symptoms, some cases will be severe and even life-threatening, particularly for the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions considered most at risk of contracting a serious case of the disease.
Per CDC guidance, wearing face masks doesn’t replace the social distancing mandates in place in most parts of the U.S. “It is critical to emphasize that maintaining six feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus,” the CDC wrote in their updated guidance.
State officials echoed those sentiments Friday when speaking with the press, with the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, telling reporters, “Social distancing – the ‘stay at home, stay safe’ order of the governor – is still the most effective way to slow the spread.”
“This is not a substitute for staying home, and it is not an excuse to mingle with others,” Gov. Phil Scott said of the recommendations to wear masks when in public. “Please continue to follow the measures we put into place even if you’re wearing a mask.”
According to the CDC, members of the public should still reserve medical face masks, like surgical masks and N-95 respirators, for health care workers and other first responders.
Below, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams demonstrates how to make a face covering from a T-shirt: