ST. ALBANS — Catholic Daughters, one of St. Albans’ oldest Catholic organizations, celebrated a monumental event on Sunday, May 22.
Members attended a 100th anniversary mass at St. Mary’s Church and a banquet followed with fifty members in attendance.
The celebration was dedicated to Rev. Bernard Bechard, chaplain for C.D.A. from 1981 until his passing in 2010. Fr. Bechard was a dedicated and much loved chaplain for 29 years.
Members enjoyed appetizers and beverages followed by a catered meal. Patricia Wilder, regent of the Catholic Daughters, welcomed guests and introduced the head table. Three state officers attended and a message was read from immediate Past State Regent Lorraine Durfee.
Scrapbooks and a slide show were available throughout. The court’s history was read by:
- Rachel Smith: the years 1920-1945
- Susan Bressette: 1945-1970
- Judy Smith: 1970-1995
- Katrina Sharp: 1995-2020
Catholic Daughters’ history in St. Albans
The first 25 years of history for the Catholic Daughters’ recall the years from 1920-1945. Woodrow Wilson was president and World War I was just over. Radio broadcasting was in its first year and the 19th Amendment became law giving women the right to vote.
Annie Driscoll was Regent as forty nine women were received into Court St. Mary #468. The charter and photo taken of the first officers and other items are on display in the Saint Albans Museum.
Through the years 1945-1970. C.D.A. held their meetings over the Wm. Doolin store on Main Street. C.D.A.’s 25th anniversary was held at the Jesse Welden Inn commemorating the Catholic Daughters’ service to churches and communities. The guests were entertained by the Von Trapp Family singers.
This celebration was postponed a couple of times due to the second World War’s restrictions on food.
During the next 25 years, St. Albans elected a female mayor and Vermont elected a female governor.
In 1970, the Court St. Mary #468 celebrated 50 years at the Owl Club with Ann Bushey as regent. C.D.A was graced with four chartered members in attendance: Winnie Barnes, Theresa Sullivan, Kathleen Hurley and Mabel McGinn.
In 1980, C.D.A. celebrated 60 years of service and were joined by two chartered members, Winnie Barnes and Kathleen Hurley. Cecile Leduc
was regent at that time. Barnes celebrated her 100th birthday with her sisters, and she passed in 1995.
C.D.A.’s 75th anniversary took place at Dylan’s restaurant with Regent Mary Lou Zakrzwski.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, interrupting twice C.D.A.’s plans to celebrate their 100th year of Unity & Charity. Finally, the event was held May 22 and a good time was had by all.
About Catholic Daughters
The Catholic Daughters is the oldest National Catholic women's organization in the world. The group is dedicated to strengthening spiritual life through Christ and His Church.
CDA was founded in 1903 by the Knights of Columbus, and it strives to live up to its motto “Unity & Charity.”
C.D.A. engages in creative and spiritual programs called the “Circle of Love”program. These seven points are leadership, Spiritual Enhancement, Qualityof Life, Youth, Education, Legislation & Charitable Projects.
This program itemizes these needs with suggestions on how Catholic Daughters can effectively serve others. C.D.A. has members from many area churches and towns.
Catholic women who want to participate in social and charitable events or wish for more information can call Judy Smith at 802-524-4467 or Sue Bressette at 802-524-5451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.