Michelle Douglas of Swanton, VT, announced the engagement of her son Andrew Douglas to Cassy Martel, daughter of Lance Martel and Jennie Shilling of Highgate, VT.
Andrew Douglas holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Clarkson University. He is employed at Artisan Engineering, a structural engineering firm located in Shelburne, VT.
Cassy Martel received a degree in Healthcare Management & Finance from SUNY Canton in January 2021. She currently works at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
The wedding will be held September 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in East Fairfield.
