SWANTON — A Minnesota-based agricultural company reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for twice filing late reports for toxic chemicals at an animal feed facility in Swanton.
Cargill Inc., the largest private company in the U.S., agreed to pay $40,294 for failing to file a Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) report for zinc and manganese compounds processed at the plant in Swanton, according to a news release from the EPA.
The release states that Cargill violated the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA)'s, requiring companies to report their management of toxic chemicals that may pose a threat to human health and the environment through the Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) Program.
U.S. facilities must annually report how much of each chemical is released into the environment and/or managed through recycling, energy, recovery and treatment.
"To inform the public and protect communities, EPA requires companies and organizations that manufacture, process, or otherwise use certain chemicals to report this information publicly every year,” said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro in the release. “This reporting is an important part of ensuring that local communities have access to information about the presence of chemicals in their area.”
A spokesperson for Cargill told VTDigger they are “pleased to have resolved this single filing issue at one of our animal feed facilities and continue to enhance our compliance and reporting processes.”
In 2005, Cargill reached an agreement with the EPA after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint against the company, alleging that Cargill had significantly underestimated emissions from its operations in 13 states.
As part of the settlement, Cargill was required to install air pollution control devices at their 27 facilities with a price tag of around $130 million dollars, according to a 2005 news release from the EPA. The agreement also required Cargill to pay a civil penalty of $1.6 million and spend $3.5 million on environmental projects across the country.
