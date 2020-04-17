ST. ALBANS — Perhaps no one is more essential in this crisis than the doctors and nurses at hospitals around the country and the people who support them. Staff at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) told the Messenger the coronavirus has highlighted the value and importance of what they do while at the same time uniting them in a common cause.
Below are interviews conducted with staff this week.
Dr. John Minadeo, Chief Medical Officer
Life at NMC has “changed dramatically for everybody,” said Dr. John Minadeo, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, who is now the incident commander in charge of the hospital’s COVID-19 response.
“Everyone has a different role,” he said, and many have have different titles reflecting their new responsibilities.
The hospital is operating under its Emergency Operations Plan, which the hospital practices several times a year.
The work the hospital is doing has changed, with most outpatient work, aside from urgent care, suspended along with elective surgeries.
In Vermont, COVID-19 caseloads have been lower than initially projected, which Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has attributed to the state’s early and aggressive social distancing.
“We are finding that our volumes, thankfully, are not reaching the level of preparation,” said Minadeo.
Staff at the hospital had watched what happened in other places as the need for care exceeded the available resources in a “scary and tragic way,” he said. Care providers here had had to consider how they would ethically provide care if the same happened locally, he said.
Although the trend in COVID-19 cases in Vermont is moving in a positive direction, “we’re not out of the woods yet,” Minadeo said. As of Thursday, there had been 86 total cases in Franklin County with three deaths.
“We thought we would be overwhelmed this week or last week, and we still may be,” he said.
The hospital itself has been transformed into zones to separate COVID-19 patients from others. The hospital has also added a mobile unit, curbside testing and, in cooperation with the state and National Guard, a medical surge site at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Complex. And it’s all been done in a very short period of time, Minadeo noted.
“One of the first things we did was close all our entrances,” he said. That allowed the hospital to screen everyone who entered for signs of infection and possible exposure.
Volunteer programs were temporarily halted. “They’re a big part of our hospital family,” Minadeo said, “but they’re also a vulnerable population.”
When it comes to the gear needed to protect staff doing what Minadeo described as “very dangerous work,” NMC has been fortunate, he said. The hospital has had sharp people on ordering and inventory, along with a conservation effort. That’s been aided by low patient levels which have slowed use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The crisis has “brought us together in a common cause,” he said. “There’s a high level of cooperation.”
The hospital is now setting up a recovery task force. “We see things starting to open in a phased way,” Minadeo said.
At the same time, “we know we need more testing,” he said. “We need more contact tracing.”
Minadeo is concerned about the drop in non-COVID cases at the hospital, people who might normally be coming to the urgent or emergency care departments. That decline is also happening elsewhere and no one has a good explanation for why, Minadeo said, adding that he hopes people aren’t foregoing needed care.
“We want to maintain our mission to provide ongoing care to non-COVID patients,” he said.
The hospital and its practitioners have continued to provide care at curbside and via telehealth. “We think telehealth is going to be here to stay,” Minadeo said. It has proven useful not only for helping patients with chronic diseases, but those with acute illnesses as well.
Courtney Hodet, Quality Specialist for Infection Control
Courtney Hodet has been with NMC for 17 years, but she’s only been in infection control for four months. “It’s definitely a good way to learn very quickly,” she said.
She spends a lot of time checking in on patients and working with staff to answer questions and, alongside the clinical educators, make certain everyone has the latest information on how to keep themselves and patients safe.
Hodet helped to create NMC’s educational materials for how to don and doff personal PPE. Because there is so much PPE with COVID-19, there are assistants to help staff in and out of the equipment. The most extensive PPE is used by those doing curbside testing, in-patient care and urgent care.
As an infection expert, the Messenger asked Hodet what advice she would give to the general public. “The biggest thing is being mindful of what you’re touching,” she said. If you’ve touched something outside of your general area, wash your hands. “Hand hygiene really is a huge component of this.”
“Respiratory etiquette is also important,” she said, such as coughing into your elbow instead of your hand.
“Safety is my big thing,” she admitted.
“The community support has been fantastic,” Hodet said. “We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community, which really helps to bolster the staff and remind us why we do what we do.”
Anneke Merritt, R.N. Quality Director
For Anneke Merritt, the coronavirus has intensified her work. “To be honest, I’ve just had to work more,” she said.
Normally, her job is to observe processes and systems in the hospital and find ways to make them better in order to keep patients safe. For her, coronavirus is not unlike other dangers in a hospital that good procedures help to minimize.
She spends her days in the emergency department and the patient care units, including the unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients.
Merritt said she works with Hodet to support her. “There’s just a lot to do with infection prevention.”
She compared the feeling at NMC now to working in patient unit and having a patient code, when everyone would come together as a team.
“Everybody’s so willing to jump in and do things that aren’t part of their job description,” she said. “You see strength in people. You bond with people you don’t know very well. Literally, lives are on the line.”
“There’s a level of trust you build so fast in situations like this,” Merritt said. She appreciates being at the hospital and having colleagues to laugh and cry with, she said.
For her, it’s brought out her love of the profession and why she became a nurse.
The world outside the hospital “feels like a sci-fi movie,” Merritt said, with people in masks. “It makes me think about the world.”
“It must be so hard for families financially, and I think about that a lot,” she said.
Merritt said she and others at NMC are staying in touch with colleagues in other states and sharing what they’re learning.
“This is our job... This is what we do everyday,” she said. “It does make me smile throughout the day, watching people in action and knowing they have such purpose.”
Nate King, Supervisor, Materials Management
For Nate King, his job has become focused on one thing — keeping the hospital supplied with the equipment it needs to fight the coronavirus.
Working with emergency management at the hospital, King said the materials team began to think about what might needed as early as December. Although NMC acted quickly to secure supplies, many suppliers began limiting quantities based on a hospital’s regular orders, King said.
Every day King is reviewing NMC’s supplies of key equipment, often with a physical count. “I like to see it with my own two eyes,” he said, rather than rely on what’s recorded in the computer, just in case someone made a mistake.
He is also looking at how quickly supplies are being used. “We try to calculate the burn rates,” he said.
Then there is keeping an eye on what is available. “Inventories change literally by the minute,” King said.
Other members of the materials team have taken on King’s usual duties to allow him to focus solely on the coronavirus response.”It should be known that each of my team members deserves a big pat on the back for an exceptional job done through all of this. They, along with all of the remaining members of the support services teams, together with the front-line clinical staff… are the heroes that should be recognized as we fight through this,” he said.
For King, the crisis has given him the chance to interact with people he might have seen only rarely before, including doctors and nurses on the front lines. “The effect they’re making is incredible,” he observed.
Asked if there are long term changes which will likely come from this, King said necessity has forced the hospital to become better at conserving supplies. “Those changes will continue,” he said. “It can only help us in the future.”
Kate Merchant. R.N., Nurse Manager of the Family Birthing Center
“We are still business as usual,” said Kate Merchant, the nurse manager of the Family Birthing Center. Expectant mothers are still coming in and babies are still being delivered.
But that is happening with the knowledge that a pregnant woman may come in who is COVID-19 positive and the staff has taken steps to prepare for that, said Merchant, including checking on the latest treatment guidelines multiple times a day.
The center has been working with providers to help ease anxiety for patients coming in who may be nervous about being in a hospital where COVID-19 patients are being cared for.
The center is on a different floor from those patients. Visitors have been limited to one support person per patient at the birthing center and staff are not venturing out into other parts of the hospital, Merchant explained.
Information about the virus has become part of what new parents are taught before leaving the center.
Outside the birthing center, the hospital is different. Elective surgeries, routine exams and tests have all been postponed. “It’s quieter,” said Merchant.
For Merchant, who co-owns a small business with her husband and has four school-age children, life outside NMC has also changed. The rhythms of family life are different as her husband works at home and the children don’t have school, sports or other activities. “The day-to-day family operations have changed,” she said.
“I’m coming from a hospital environment every day... there’s still an awareness that I need to be very careful,” Merchant said. She changes her clothes, with work clothes going straight into the laundry, and showers before interacting with her kids.
The family is limiting trips to the grocery store and Merchant no longer runs errands on her way home from work. She changes and showers before venturing out into the public.
Asked what advice she might have for other parents, Merchant said it was important to answer kids’ questions about the coronavirus openly and honestly. She also emphasized the importance of hand washing, good nutrition and exercise, as part of maintaining kids health.
“As much as they can, use this as a learning tool and promote day-to-day health,” she said.
As for life at NMC, “I wish people could see the inside view of how much care and teamwork is going into making sure we get this right,” Merchant said. “It’s really inspiring.”
This report would not have been possible without the assistance of Katharine Laddison, NMC Community Relations Specialist.