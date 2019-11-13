SWANTON — A St. Albans man is facing a driving under the influence charge following a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Vermont State Police, a car driven by Kevin Raymond, 56, crashed into a telephone pole on the Swanton portion of Kellogg Road.
Raymond, who had a cut lip from the crash, was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for treatment.
VSP states that “during the course of the investigation, the initial reports of impairment were substantiated.” VSP did not say where those initial reports originated nor how they were substantiated.
Raymond was issued a citation for DUI and released into the care of a family member. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Dec. 16 to answer the charge against him.