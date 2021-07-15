ENOSBURG-- Police reported that on Wednesday, a car was stolen from 522 Main Street.
According to the report, a 2016 Blue Lincoln MKC that belonged to local resident Penny Wright, 78, had last been seen near Sand Hill Road, Horseshoe Circle Road and Enosburg Mountain Road in the early afternoon around 1:30.
Police said the incident is still under investigation, but ask that anyone with any information call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.