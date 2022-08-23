FRANKLIN COUNTY — After hearing no response from Franklin County’s sheriff candidate, the county’s two political parties are starting to coalesce support for a potential write-in candidate to run against him.
Capt. John Grismore’s plans to become Franklin County’s sheriff were interrupted two weeks ago when news broke that he had been put on administrative leave following an incident where he kicked a detained man in the groin. The video of the event – released by the sheriff’s office – has since spread via online news media.
Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin terminated Grismore from his position as the office’s chief deputy last week.
The investigation into the incident, conducted by the Vermont State Police, is expected to be wrapped up soon, Langevin told the Messenger.
Meanwhile, Franklin County political parties have identified a potential write-in candidate to face Grismore during the November election. Since Grismore did not step away from the nomination, the two parties will most likely need to come together to successfully support a write-in candidate to run against him.
Grismore initially campaigned as a Republican for the party’s nomination. He also won the Democratic primary due to write-in votes.
After the video was released, both parties condemned his actions and called for him to step down from the nomination.
Grismore had been running unopposed for the seat after Langevin decided to step down from the role.
He had 10 days after the Aug. 9 primary to decide whether to step down. With that window closed, local political parties are figuring out what they can do to make sure Grismore doesn’t take the office in November.
“Multiple individuals approached the Franklin County Democrats asking for our support, and our county committee met last night to hear these folks out ahead of a final decision,” Zach Scheffler, chair of the Franklin County Democrats, said by email. “We feel strongly that consensus from each party supporting a single, qualified write-in candidate for sheriff is critical.”
On the other side of the aisle, Franklin County Republican Party Chair Joe Luneau said the two parties have most likely found a candidate who they both can rally behind.
Both chairs, however, were reluctant to name who that person may be until the final decision is made. Luneau said the candidate, however, has been able to rally support from Democrats, Republicans, Langevin, and former sheriff Bob Norris.
Republicans will be meeting next week to make the determination for the local party.
Scheffler echoed Luneau in his emailed statement.
“While it's true reaching political agreements isn't easy, I'm optimistic we can come together to get where we need to be: Conversations are open and ongoing. The Democrats will be moving to make a final decision shortly — expect a statement from us laying out what needs to be done in the days ahead,” he said.
