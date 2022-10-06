FRANKLIN COUNTY — There are no dispensaries in St. Albans yet, but Franklin County’s fledgling recreational cannabis industry is still revving up.
Since licensing began under the Vermont Cannabis Control Board, a total of 23 Franklin County businesses received licenses or are working through the licensing process as the CCB hits its October deadline.
The Vermont General Assembly tasked the state agency to rollout retail licenses by the start of the month.
The locations for the 23 new businesses – mostly low-tier cultivators, or growers – are spread throughout the county. They’re expected to be licensed to grow roughly 4,000 plants, and the highest concentration of cultivators are located around St. Albans, Richford, Montgomery Center and Fairfax.
The industry’s first grow season, however, is now coming to a close, and the big question is: What’s next? And where will Franklin County’s first dispensary be?
The state of retail
While the CCB hasn’t given the thumbs up quite yet for a Franklin County retail dispensary, some St. Albans businesses are getting in line for one.
The Vt. Grow Shop is prepping for one, as it builds a new room in its space on Swanton Road. Michael and Kathleen Gregoire are scheduled to go in front of the Town of St. Albans development review board on Oct. 20 for conditional use approval for retail cannabis at the location.
They’ll be joined at the DRB meeting by Anthony Sorrentino, who is looking to develop the former Yogurt City and Joann’s Fabrics space at the Highgate Commons shopping center. If approved by the board, the location will manufacture edible gummy candies using a high-pressure system to squeeze cannabinoids out of plant material.
The company expects to eventually create a space where people can buy the products, according to town documents.
On the city side of St. Albans, Jack Nichol, co-owner of Ojorojo Cannabis, is looking to develop a space in St. Albans at 10 Catherine Street. His interest isn’t in retail, but as the single licensed wholesaler in the area, he said that he’s excited to see what St. Albans makes of the state’s newest industry.
As a wholesaler, his role in the industry is to bring the plant to where it needs to go to become a product on retail shelves. Wiith all the activity happening locally, he said he expects St. Albans to become the cannabis center of the county.
According to CCB data, St. Albans has the most licensed businesses and allotted grow space in Franklin County.
Future challenges
With the framework of the industry now licensed by the CCB, Nichol said this month’s challenge has been trying to measure product demand as the industry weighs how much it can supply. Not every fan of the plant smokes it, and the industry still has to weigh whether people want more edibles, concentrates or just straight flower.
There are also major questions about outside demand. As the leaves turn, more travelers to the state will mean more customers at dispensaries, he said, and eventually, the state may not have enough.
“Right now, we can’t grow enough with what’s going to happen this winter with tourism and ski season,” he said.
Basically, there just aren't enough licensed indoor cultivators. In its first market analysis, the CCB had expected more indoor growers to jump into the market, but more small outdoor growers jumped on board, thereby creating something of an imbalance in the market.
Once spring arrives, however, the prevalence of outdoor growers should be able revitalize the supply – if the federal government stays out of the way.
Nichol said he imagines a time when the Vermont name is used as a sign of quality for cannabis, just as it is with cheese, maple and milk, but it’ll take a few years of development outside of federal markets before it can get there.
The eventual goal, he said, is to see cannabis become a craft product, similar to breweries, where many different growers compete against each other to raise the overall quality.
“All the growers I visit in the state, they take their jobs very seriously. There’s a lot of people putting their respect on the line,” he said.
Over time, it could encourage even more tourism.
“Leaf-peeping and a joint; it goes hand-in-hand,” Nichol said. “It’s going to be one of those things visitors are going to take advantage of. Vermont has a lot to offer.”
