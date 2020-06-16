OTTAWA, Ont. – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Tuesday the agreement closing the U.S. and Canadian border to most nonessential travel would remain in place another month.
“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Trudeau said during a news conference in Ottawa Tuesday.
The border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed since March, when national governments on both sides agreed to limit international travel to just commerce and essential workers in a bid to limit COVID-19’s spread over the border.
An agreement to close the border has been extended two other times before Tuesday’s announcement, with a minor amendment allowing immediate relatives of Canadian citizens and permanent residents into Canada pending a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
Tuesday’s agreement extends the border’s closure to July 15.
According to a report from Reuters, provincial leaders in Canada have lobbied Ottawa to continue with current restrictions along Canada’s border with the U.S., a consensus Trudeau confirmed during a press conference on Monday.
There have been more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to the John Hopkins University. Several states have reported spikes in their numbers of new reported cases as states begin lifting restrictions intended to slow COVID-19’s spread.
More than 116,000 Americans have died due to complications of COVID-19, which, while mild for most of those infected, can result in severe sickness for some.
Roughly 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Canada, with more than half of Canada’s known cases found in Quebec. More than 8,000 deaths have been attributed to the disease in Canada.
U.S. officials announced Tuesday restrictions along the nation’s border with Mexico would likewise stay in place another month.