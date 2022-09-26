CANADA — Starting Oct. 1, mandatory public health measures at the U.S.-Canadian border will end and travelers will no longer have to submit their health information in ArriveCAN.
All previous COVID-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, are no longer required.
In a statement Monday morning, Gov. Phil Scott said this is another welcome development along Vermont's northern border with Canada.
"Removing barriers to cross border travel allows our border communities to return to normal social and economic activity, which is an important part of the connection between our two countries," he stated.
The removal of border measures was determined by a number of factors, including modeling that indicates Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 wave, according to a Sept. 26 press release from the Canadian government. The country's high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters, rapid tests and treatments for COVID-19 were also factors in the decision.
Although the masking requirement is being lifted, all travellers are strongly recommended to wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys.
Individuals should not travel if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
ArriveCAN is now an optional tool for travelers who want to save time at airports by making their customs and immigration declaration in advance to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The CBSA will continue to make technology available at the border to speed up traveler entry and enhance the safety and security of Canadians.
Scott stated that he hopes the United States federal government will soon lift vaccine mandates on the U.S. side of the border, to finally return to pre-pandemic border crossing levels.
"Our future is bright with our neighbor to the north and we thank the Canadian government for making this change to their border crossing policy," Scott stated.
