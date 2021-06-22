Correction: This article was updated at June 22, 12:06 to clarify who will be able to cross the border. The border is still closed to U.S. citizens.
Canada has taken its first step to opening its borders.
Beginning July 5 at 11:59 p.m., Canada will be allowing fully vaccinated travelers who meet specific requirements to cross the border without quarantining.
U.S. citizens are still not able to cross, however, Canadian citizens, permanent residents in Canada and persons registered under the Indian Act are able.
You can use this tool to help find out if you are eligible.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last Friday that Canada has not reached a high-enough threshold of second dose vaccination to open the border to foreign travelers.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that the U.S. border will likely remain closed until Canada reaches 75% vaccination, according to a June 21 Politico article.
Right now, more than 75% of Canadians have received the first dose of the vaccine and more than 20% have received both, according to the article.
This is the first phase of an effort to ease border measures for travelers entering Canada as a result of the success of the Canadian vaccine roll out, according to a June 21 press release.
To be considered fully vaccinated a traveller must have received the full series of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival.
You must have a paper or digital copy of your vaccination documentation as well as provide COVID-19 information through the app ArriveCAN before entering.
The app enables travelers to upload their COVID-19 test results and let border officers know how they plan to quarantine, according to a June 21 CTV article.
Travelers will be able to upload their vaccination documentation to the app starting July 5.
All documentation must be uploaded in the app 72-hours before arrival, according to the CTV article.
The app itself is available in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. If you don't have a smart phone you can upload information through the browser version on any computer.
For these new measures to apply, fully vaccinated travelers must still meet all other mandatory requirements, including pre- and on-arrival testing, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.