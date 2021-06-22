Correction: This article was updated at June 22, 12:06 to clarify who will be able to cross the border. The border is still closed to U.S. citizens.
Canada has taken its first step to opening its borders, while falling short of opening to U.S. citizens.
Beginning July 5 at 11:59 p.m., Canada will be allowing fully vaccinated travelers who meet specific requirements to cross the border without quarantining, according to a June 22 press release.
U.S. citizens are still not able to cross, however, Canadian citizens, permanent residents in Canada and persons registered under the Indian Act are able.
You can use this tool to help find out if you are eligible.
Corey Parent, Vermont State Senator and Saint Albans Resident, said that Canada is Vermont's number one trading partner.
“Even in this area, so much trade goes back and forth," he said. "We're all used to our friends north of the border coming to the places in town and they haven't been here since COVID began."
Parent said it goes both ways with Saint Albans residents not being able to take a short day trip to Montreal.
"I think as we work back towards normal, it's critical to get the border open for economic but also cultural needs and wants," he said. "I think it's just a missed opportunity."
Parent said it's especially hard as Vermont is leading the nation in vaccination rates.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last Friday that Canada has not reached a high-enough threshold of second dose vaccination to open the border to foreign travelers.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that the U.S. border will likely remain closed until Canada reaches 75% full vaccination, according to a June 21 Politico article.
Right now, more than 75% of Canadians have received the first dose of the vaccine and more than 20% have received both.
The country is inching closer to matching Vermont. Earlier this month, Vermont Governor Phil Scott lifted all pandemic restrictions once the state's population reached 80% partially vaccinated.
Trudeau said the decision to keep the border closed to foreign travelers comes because of concerns that fully vaccinated individuals may still be able to transmit the virus, according to the Politico article.
Eligible travelers must have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation as well as provide COVID-19 information through the app ArriveCAN before entering.
The app enables travelers to upload their COVID-19 test results and let border officers know how they plan to quarantine, according to June 22 CTV article.
Travelers will be able to upload their vaccination documentation to the app starting July 5.
All documentation must be uploaded in the app 72-hours before arrival, according to the CTV article.
The app itself is available in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. If you don't have a smartphone you can upload information through the browser version on any computer.
Parent emphasized how valuable Canadian tourism is to the Vermont economy but also the Canadian economy with 90% of Canadians living within 100 miles of the U.S. border.
“The more folks who can visit, the better it is for getting our economy going again,” he said.
