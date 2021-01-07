The Vermont Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional 214 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, according to the COVID-19 data tracker on the health department website. Deaths remain at 155 across the state.
The state seven-day positivity rate remains at 2.7%. There are currently 36 Vermonters hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight of those in intensive care.
Franklin County saw eight new cases reported Thursday, bringing the number over the last 14 days to 113. Neighboring Grand Isle County saw no new cases in the latest report.
The health department has reported that 17,700 Vermonters have been vaccinated, representing 3.1% of the population — all of which are only the first of two doses required per person to be fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, 990 doses have been administered in Franklin County and 169 in Grand Isle County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.