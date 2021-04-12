By Cameron Paquette
Staff Writer
While vaccinations continue to steam forward in Vermont, cases are still popping up locally and across the state. According to an update from the state Health Department, new rising cases have been reported recently in Fairfax, Franklin, Georgia, Montgomery and Sheldon in Franklin County, and North Hero in Grand Isle County. In addition to free testing at the Swanton Municipal Complex from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through April, testing will also be held at the following sites each week:
Monday: 53 Main St. in Richford, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Fairfax Health Center, 1199 Main St., 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m.
Wednesday: Enosburg Health Center, 382 Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday: St. Albans VFW, 353 Lake St., 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m.
Here are five numbers to know about recent cases and vaccine data:
170
The number of cases reported in Franklin County in the last 14 days, as of Monday. Seven new cases were reported Monday.
21
The number of cases reported in Grand Isle County in the last 14 days, as of Monday. Two new cases were reported Monday.
91
The number of new cases reported statewide Monday.
16,195
The number of Franklin County residents that had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, representing about 40.7% of the county’s population.
3,002
The number of Grand Isle County residents that have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, representing about 49.3% of the county’s population.
