While Vermont leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents, the latest age group to become eligible hasn’t been signing up as quickly as state officials would like.
In order to increase access, the state is holding a number of vaccine clinics in the coming days and weeks with an eye toward boosting vaccination rates.
Here are some key numbers as the state pushes to maintain high vaccine uptake:
23%
The increase in cases over the last week among Vermonters age 39 and below. This compares to a 22% decrease in cases among Vermonters age 40 and older.
41%
The percentage of Vermonters age 39 and younger who have received at least one vaccine dose. This compares to 78% of Vermonters age 40 and older who have received at least one dose.
33.97%
The number of Vermonters age 18 to 29 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is marginally better than the national average of 33%. However, all older age groups exceed their respective national averages by at least 10 percentage points, according to state data.
61%
The decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Vermont since April 1.
39.9%
The percentage of Vermonters fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
