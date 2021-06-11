New statistics have just been released from the US Department of Agriculture. They show a decline in Maple Syrup production across the state and the nation.
The report cites poor sugaring weather, which included a run of 70 degree days during prime sugaring season, and low sugar content in tree sap as being largely responsible for the decline.
Here are some numbers from that report:
21%: The 2021 Vermont Maple syrup production totaled 1.54 million gallons, down 21% from 2020.
50-75%: According to Allison Hope, Director of the Vermont Maple Sugarer's Association, producers reported 1/2 to 3/4 of their normal crop this season.
28 Days: The average sugaring season this year, compared with 38 days in 2020. On average, the season lasted 28 days, compared with 38 days in 2020.
5.90 million: The number of maple taps in Vermont. This is up from 2.12 million in 2003.
17%: Decline in maple syrup production around the country in 2020.
2%: The increase in average retail price per gallon to $45.50 per gallon.
You can read the full report here
