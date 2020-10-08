ST. ALBANS — Between March and December of this year, the Maple Run Unified School District will spend upwards of $1.3 million responding to the pandemic, according to Martha Gagner, the district’s business manager.
Gagner said she expects most of those expenses to be reimbursed.
Making schools safe for staff and students is expensive.
Gagner is projecting MRUSD will spend an additional $300,000 through the rest of 2020 on general supplies, having already spent $373,860.
General supplies is a broad category including:
- PPE for students and staff, such as masks, face shields, gloves and gowns;
- cleaning supplies and equipment;
- thermometers;
- HVAC filters;
- plexiglass barriers;
- packaging so meals can be delivered to classrooms; and
- equipment to support social distancing, including $75,000 worth of desks and chairs for classrooms in which students previously worked at small tables with three to four students per table.
One order placed before school resumed included $100,000 in protective gear and “gallons of hand sanitizer” and dispensers, Gagner said.
Additional technology to support remote learning has cost the district more than a quarter of a million dollars.
MRUSD has spent or is in the process of spending $192,300 on computers and software for remote learning. This includes both computers for students in schools which had previously not provided a computer to every student and software.
“We did quite a bit of purchasing of Chromebooks for students,” Gagner said.
Most of the expenses are coming in the current school year.
The district had $461,000 in COVID-related expenses in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30. The bulk of that spending, $368,000, was already in the budget. It’s the amount the school was set to pay for transportation for the remainder of the school year.
The Agency of Education (AOE) instructed schools to honor those contracts, which MRUSD did, using the bus service to deliver meals through the end of June. Even though it was an expense the school would already have paid, the district should be able to get reimbursed for the bus service, according to Gagner.
Similarly, the district did not have any unemployment expenses because it continued to pay contracted staff, as AOE had asked, Gagner said. In most cases, those staff continued to work, she added.
So far in fiscal year 2021, MRUSD has spent $301,600 in COVID-19-related costs, with another $210,100 in purchases placed but not yet paid, as of Sept. 16.
Gagner is projecting the district will have another $381,000 in expenses due to the pandemic before Dec. 31. That number could go higher. Gagner told the MRUSD board at its Sept. 16 meeting that more requests for technology needed for remote learning had come in from the schools after she made these projections.
Some reimbursement is on the way.
Vermont has allocated several million dollars from the $1.2 billion in coronavirus relief funds it received to assist schools with coronavirus expenses.
The state has already committed $90,000 to help pay for the meals MRUSD provided to students this summer. That’s the difference between what the program cost and reimbursement the district received from the USDA.
The district has applied for $1.23 million in coronavirus relief funds to cover known and projected costs through the end of December.
“We feel fairly confident we’ll be reimbursed 100 percent through the end of December,” Gagner said.
She doesn’t expect the ongoing expenses, such as cleaning supplies and food containers, will be ending, however.
In addition to the state funds, MRUSD has received $22,600 from Efficiency Vermont to help pay for improvements to Fairfield Center School’s HVAC system and another $9,800 for ventilation improvements in nurse’s office there.
That work has been completed.
