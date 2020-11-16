ST. ALBANS – As new cases of COVID-19 continue a new surge in Vermont, state health officials are continuing to track additional cases more locally in Franklin and Grand Isle counties as well.
In the past 14 days, according to Vermont’s health department, 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Franklin County and 15 new cases have been confirmed in Grand Isle County.
As of Monday, Vermont’s health department have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in every Grand Isle County town and all but two Franklin County communities since the first cases of COVID-19 were found in Vermont in March.
Only the Franklin County towns of Berkshire and Fletcher have had no known cases of COVID-19, according to health department reporting.
Where has COVID-19 been found in Northwest Vermont?
According to Vermont’s health department, most communities in Franklin and Grand Isle counties have seen at least one case of COVID-19 found within their borders.
The health department’s reporting on town level data is dependent on a patient’s self-supplied town of residence, as opposed to a mailing address that might place an address in a neighboring community.
In town’s where less than five cases of COVID-19 have been found, the health department only reports a general presence of COVID-19 avoid inadvertently identifying patients with COVID-19 and potentially violating state and federal statutes protecting those patients’ right to privacy.
Within Franklin County, the largest number of cases have been identified in St. Albans Town, home to the Northwestern State Corrections Facility, where an outbreak of COVID-19 had led to 45 inmates and 18 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Following St. Albans Town is St. Albans City, where 38 cases of COVID-19 have been identified since the pandemic first came to Vermont in March.
Aside from St. Albans, only Enosburgh, Fairfax, Fairfield and Swanton have had enough confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the health department to report exact case numbers.
COVID-19 CASES BY TOWN, FRANKLIN COUNTY
|TOWN/CITY
|NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES
|BAKERSFIELD
|1-5
|BERKSHIRE
|0
|ENOSBURGH
|9
|FAIRFAX
|13
|FAIRFIELD
|10
|FLETCHER
|0
|FRANKLIN
|1-5
|GEORGIA
|1-5
|HIGHGATE
|1-5
|MONTGOMERY
|1-5
|RICHFORD
|1-5
|SHELDON
|1-5
|ST. ALBANS CITY
|38
|ST. ALBANS TOWN
|45
|SWANTON
|16
In Grand Isle County, only the towns of Grand Isle and North Hero have had enough cases of COVID-19 for the health department to report a specific number of cases without potentially violating patients’ privacy rights.
All towns in Vermont’s northwesternmost county have, however, had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since March.
COVID-19 CASES BY TOWN, GRAND ISLE COUNTY
|TOWN
|NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES
|ALBURGH
|1-5
|GRAND ISLE
|8
|ISLE LA MOTTE
|1-5
|NORTH HERO
|9
|SOUTH HERO
|1-5
How many new cases of COVID-19 have been found recently in Northwest Vermont?
According to Vermont’s health department, the past 14 days have seen 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Isle County.
On Monday, five new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Franklin County. No new cases were found in Grand Isle County, according to the health department’s latest figures.
NEW CASES BY COUNTY, NORTHWEST VERMONT
|COUNTY
|NEW CASES, DAY OF
|NEW CASES, LAST 14 DAYS
|TOTAL CASES
|FRANKLIN
|5
|26
|169
|GRAND ISLE
|0
|15
|32
How many cases of COVID-19 have been found in Northwest Vermont’s schools?
As of Monday, only two cases of COVID-19 had been found within Franklin County’s schools and only two cases had been found in Grand Isle County’s schools.
In Franklin County, two cases of COVID-19 have been found among either students or staff at the St. Albans City School. According to the school, neither case has led to community spread within the school and, as of Monday, neither case was listed as “active” by Vermont’s health department.
Within Grand Isle County, both the North Hero School and Grand Isle School each had a positive case still considered by the health department to be “active” as of Monday afternoon.
According to a letter from the Grand Isle Supervisory Union’s superintendent, staffing challenges resulting from a positive test and subsequent quarantine among close contacts in one of the supervisory union’s schools prompted one class to transition online.
No other schools in either county have had a reported case of COVID-19 since public schools reopened statewide in September.
