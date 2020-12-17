ST. ALBANS – As COVID-19 cases continued to climb this fall in Vermont, communities across Franklin and Grand Isle counties have also seen case counts rise.
According to Vermont’s health department, only five towns in Franklin County and one in Grand Isle County had not had enough cases since March to warrant having exact numbers be reported.
As the health department begins reporting active case activity as well, early December saw cases climb through much of the county’s north and east, with the first COVID-19-related activity reported in Berkshire and active cases listed in virtually every town north of St. Albans.
Meanwhile, every community in Grand Isle County, save for Isle La Motte, had at least one case considered active as of the state’s most recent update.
In communities where fewer than five cases of COVID-19 have been reported in total, the state of Vermont only reports on case activity relative to 10,000 residents, a precaution the health department says is to avoid accidentally identifying individual COVID-19 patients in smaller communities.
Where have cases of COVID-19 been found in Franklin County?
According to the health department’s most recent update, most communities in Franklin County appeared to have had at least one case reported since the beginning of March.
Active cases had been reported across Franklin County’s northernmost and easternmost communities, with the towns of Swanton, Sheldon, Enosburgh and Montgomery each seeing between 41 and 80 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
While exact figures weren’t applied to smaller communities with only a handful of COVID-19 cases, several of those communities – namely Berkshire and Highgate – had at least some level of COVID-19 activity reported in the last week of November and first week of December.
St. Albans City has, as of early December, had 116 cases of COVID-19 reported since the first Vermonters tested positive for COVID-19 in March.
Because state reporting is based on self-supplied addresses during contact tracing and information from lab reports, it’s entirely possible reported St. Albans City residents with COVID-19 were really residents from nearby St. Albans Town.
Within St. Albans Town, only 45 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Vermont’s health department, all of which stem from an early April outbreak of COVID-19 within the Northwest State Correctional Facility that saw 45 inmates and 18 staff ultimately test positive for COVID-19.
More than 80 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents were considered active in St. Albans City as of the state’s latest update, meaning those individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days – the period of time it could take for COVID-19 symptoms to develop.
Recently, an outbreak at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center saw 63 residents and staff members test positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19. The Genesis Healthcare-owned building is located on Sheldon Road in St. Albans Town.
Following St. Albans, the Franklin County communities with the highest total number of COVID-19 cases are Swanton, where 50 people in total have tested positive for COVID-19, and Fairfax, which has now seen 31 cases of COVID-19 reported since March.
As of Thursday afternoon, 136 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County over the last two weeks.
Where have cases of COVID-19 been found in Grand Isle County?
State health officials have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in each of the five communities making up Grand Isle County.
As of early December, only Isle La Motte reportedly saw no active cases of COVID-19 and hadn’t seen enough cases of COVID-19 for the state to report an exact total without risking running afoul of state and federal patient privacy laws.
In previous updates, however, state officials have reported somewhere between one and five cases of COVID-19 found in the small Grand Isle County town.
As of Thursday afternoon, 12 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Grand Isle County over the last two weeks.
Editor’s note: In communities where few cases of COVID-19 were reported, state officials have not reported total COVID-19 case counts in order to avoid identifying individuals in those communities with COVID-19. In Northwest Vermont, those towns are Bakersfield, Berkshire, Fletcher, Georgia, Highgate and Isle La Motte.
