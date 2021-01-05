The Vermont Department of Health reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Tuesday afternoon. The state also recorded five additional deaths.
There are currently 38 Vermonters hospitalized with the disease, with eight of those patients in intensive care. The seven-day average positivity rate for the state stands at 2.8%, down 0.1% from the day before.
Fourteen new cases were reported in Franklin County, among 111 reported in the last two weeks in the county.
As of Tuesday, 11,200 vaccine doses had been administered statewide, representing 1.9% of the state population. The two vaccines approved for emergency use require two doses for full vaccination, and at this time no Vermonters have received the second dose.
In Franklin County, 653 doses have been administered, with an additional 87 administered in Grand Isle County.
