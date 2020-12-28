ST. ALBANS CITY — Amid a statewide surge that may now be subsiding, some Franklin County locales have seen cases climb faster than at any other point during the pandemic.
As the late November surge begins to subside, Franklin County — and nearby Grand Isle County — have seen more than 300 locals receive their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of last week, more than 200 cases have been reported between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town since Vermont’s first cases of COVID-19 were reported in March.
In Swanton, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported since March has climbed to 75, more than two-thirds of which have been reported following November and December’s reported COVID-19 surge.
Enosburgh and Fairfax, two larger Franklin County communities, have likewise seen their own case numbers triple between November and the end of December. Sixteen cases reported in Fairfax and nine cases reported in Enosburgh have now grown to 40 cases and 34 cases, respectively.
Even Franklin County’s smaller towns, like Franklin and Montgomery, have had cases climb relatively fast in the past two months.
In Franklin’s case, where, until November, there were too few cases of COVID-19 for the health department to safely report case totals due to patient privacy laws, there have now been 16 residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Montgomery, which had likewise seen only a few cases of COVID-19 ahead of November, has now had 14 locals test positive for COVID-19.
In nearby Grand Isle County, every town has had at least one case of COVID-19 reported since the start of the pandemic. With the exception of Isle La Motte, there have been enough cases in each community for Vermont’s health department to safely report total numbers.
In the case of St. Albans itself, all but 45 cases — all likely attributed to an April outbreak of COVID-19 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town — were listed within St. Albans City.
Because the state relies on addresses to be self-supplied through interviews and medical reports, it’s possible residents in St. Albans Town with COVID-19 have instead had their cases counted in St. Albans City, where as of last week, 194 cases had been reported since March.
In one outbreak located within a long-term care facility in St. Albans Town, 87 residents and staff members have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as of last Wednesday.
According to a Messenger article from the middle of November, state health officials had reported only 38 cases of COVID-19 in St. Albans City. In nearby Swanton, only 16 cases had been reported at the time.
Where have cases of COVID-19 been reported locally in Franklin County?
Where have cases of COVID-19 been reported locally in Grand Isle County?
More than 300 locals have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
According to the Vermont Department of Health, 274 people from Franklin County and another 48 from Grand Isle County have now taken their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Both vaccines now approved for emergency use — one from Pfizer and another from Moderna — require both an initial dose and a follow-up dose several weeks later.
According to the health department, residents from Franklin and Grand Isle counties received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 16, when St. Albans’ Northwestern Medical Center began administering its first doses to staff.
Statewide, more than 6,300 Vermonters, virtually all either workers and residents in a nursing home or health care workers in a Vermont hospital, have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vermont health officials are expected to detail the next phases of vaccination rollout later this week.
COVID-19 vaccinations, state of Vermont
- Data on total vaccinations in Vermont comes courtesy of testimony from Vermont’s health commissioner from a Dec. 24 news conference.
COVID-19 vaccinations, Franklin County
COVID-19 vaccinations, Grand Isle County
- Editor’s note: In some communities where there are few reported cases of COVID-19, Vermont’s health department refrains from reporting specific numbers to avoid accidentally identifying someone with COVID-19.
