With Vermonters age 40 and older eligible this week and all Vermonters age 16 and older becoming eligible April 19 — less than two weeks from now — the state is about halfway toward what may be a significant milestone in fighting the virus.
According to Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, data from countries that have reached 50% vaccination shows it can be a significant milestone with regard to keeping cases and hospitalizations under control. As of Monday, 24% of Vermont’s population had been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health. Levine on Friday indicated the state is roughly three weeks away from Vermonters being able to “live our lives with much lower risk of the virus finding its way from person to person.”
While the vaccination numbers continue to rise, so to have case numbers.
Here are five key numbers from the latest COVID-19 data in Vermont:
131,900
The number of Vermonters as of Monday who have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and are considered fully vaccinated. This represents 24% of the population.
36.1%
The percentage of Franklin County residents that have received at least one vaccine dose. In neighboring Grand Isle County, 42.8% of residents have received a dose, while 40.5% of residents in Chittenden County have received a dose.
15
The number of new cases reported in Franklin County on Monday, contributing to 189 cases over the last 14 days in that county. While neighboring Grand Isle County has seen lower numbers — three new cases and 21 cases over 14 days — Chittenden County has seen the most cases, with 32 new cases and 868 over the last two weeks.
344,100
The number of doses administered to date as of Monday.
117,724
The number of people age 16 to 29 in Vermont — the largest age grouping in the state’s vaccination plan.
