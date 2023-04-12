ENOSBURG — Wood Meadow Market in downtown Enosburg celebrated its tenth anniversary in early April after officially opening the doors in 2013.
The market is stocked-full daily with unique products, focusing on local and organic produce, spices, meats and beauty products, alongside handmade pottery and jewelry.
Shelves lining the tightly-packed space start on one end with jars of local honey and end with a freezer full of beef from local farms, with bags of flour packed on-site in between.
When they started, owners Pat and Kirsten Hayes didn’t have a business background, a major challenge they had to overcome through grit and open minds.
Fifteen years ago, the Hayes ran an organic dairy farm before an especially hard winter acted as the straw that would break the camel’s back and prompted the career change.
Kirsten also worked as a music teacher before focusing on raising their children. After the nest cleared out, Kirsten taught at Enosburg schools as a general music teacher from 1999 to 2005, before deciding to leave and teach private lessons during the school year.
Now, Pat focuses entirely on the business while Kirsten helps out and continues teaching piano lessons. The lack of business experience didn’t stop the duo though.
“Pat always wanted a farm store when we had the farm, and we just never did it,” Kirsten said. “So it’s been something that’s been in the back of our minds for a long time.”
When they saw the open space on Enosburg’s main street, Kirsten decided she’d call the landlord out of curiosity.
“I made a call just to see what the rent was, and I had an idea of a certain amount. If it’s over that, there’s no way we can do it,” she said. “And it was half of that.”
Preparing the space, Pat made or refurbished most of the shelving and display cases, and retooled 55 gallon drums to hold bags of flour and other grains for bulk sale.
The first few months were a major period of adjustments, narrowing down how much of various products could be sold without overbuying, what exactly customers were looking for and what tools they needed to efficiently run the business.
One major investment? A pricing scale.
Prior to purchase, every measured item had to be weighed and the exact weight and price had to be hand-copied to each tag by Pat. With the new machine, the time of packaging and physical strain dropped exponentially.
The key to the business, Kirsten said, is being able to listen to people and take advice from other businesses. For example, the pricing scale, although expensive, was an investment suggested by the owners of a similar market in Randolph, Vt.
When Wood Meadow first opened, the Hayes left a clipboard out for people to write down what products they were interested in. Now, by talking to customers they can see commonalities and what more people will buy so they avoid wasting money on a product they’ll only sell a few of.
“If there’s a customer who wants something, we try to see if other customers are asking for the same thing,” Kirsten said. “You listen to the customer, but you also have to be thinking about the business.”
The market experienced a boom over the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in March and April of 2020 when supply chain issues crippled major grocery chains like Hannaford.
“People were coming in that had never come in before,” Kirsten said. “Because we were a smaller store and there were things they couldn’t get at the bigger stores, like they couldn’t get flour.”
Buying in bulk was the secret to the market’s success while other stores floundered, because the market would buy 50 pound bags of flour and other ingredients and package it themselves.
Pat said a major challenge of the pandemic was getting packaging, so by having a refill station with bulk products, customers could refill their own containers or buy bags filled by the Hayes themselves.
“Things have slowed down since then, and we’re getting back to normal,” Kirsten said.
In the shop, the Hayes said folks will often just stop in for a conversation along with their shopping needs.
“We have really nice, loyal customers,” Kirsten said. “Having the store has broadened our circle a lot and we know people now that we never would have met and made new friends.”
In the next 10 years, the Hayes are looking to slow down. With Pat turning 70 in May, Kirsten said they’ve started considering what to do with the shop.
They’d like to see it continue on as a market similar to Wood Meadow, but owning a business is a daunting task.
For now, they’ll still man the register, package produce and make their homemade peanut butter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.