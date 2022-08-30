ST. ALBANS TOWN — In Vermont, there is no substitute for winter tires.
Winter tires provide better traction in snow, on ice and in cold temperatures than all-season or summer tires, said Al Gaudette, owner of Alliance Automotive, located on Swanton Road in St. Albans.
Winter tires have deeper treads and more grooves that manage snow and slush better and sipes —or small slits in the tread — that improve traction on ice. Winter tires also use rubber compounds that are more pliable in cold weather, enabling them to maintain traction and braking performance, according to Cars.com.
Gaudette and his team recommend winter tires to everyone and will work with customers of all budgets on the brand and type that is the best fit. Alliance Auto offers competitive product pricing and has one of the lowest service rates in the region, Gaudette said.
With four service bays, Alliance Auto is able to handle multiple service appointments at a time, enabling short wait times. Gaudette said most tire jobs can be done in an hour.
If you’ve had the same winter tires for several years, it might be time for an upgrade. Winter tires typically have a tread life of 40,000 to 80,000 miles, Gaudette said, though that depends on both the tire and a driver’s habits.
All-season tires should be swapped for winters when temperatures begin to consistently fall below 44 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Kelley Blue Book. That’s the industry-wide standard determined after years of winter testing.
In addition to switching to winter tires, Gaudette recommends having your car’s tires rotated every 3,000-5,000 miles to ensure even wear. Alliance Auto will check to see if tires need to be rotated during every regularly-scheduled service appointment.
This is paid content. Alliance Automotive is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Find out more at samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
