ENOSBURG FALLS — Dianna Kittell knows a business becomes stronger when it puts heart into community interactions.
It’s for this reason that Kittell, a broker and realtor at Clarity Realty in Enosburg Falls, gives back to the community.
“The reason I like this job is I get to help people,” she said.
On a typical day, Kittell is knee-deep in Vermont’s busy real estate market, helping people sell their house or buy their dream home. She’s securing listings, providing home tours and closing deals.
In addition, Kittell manages the team Clarity Realty, which is an affiliate of Keller Williams Vermont.
“I have three people above me in Burlington, but I am legally in charge of my team in this office,” she said.
Being out in the community is a huge part of Kittel’s life. She gives monetary donations to school functions, the food shelf and other causes to support local functions.
Doing small things to make people smile is important, she said and she treats her community as more than just potential or current clients.
During the holidays, she adopts a family in the community for Christmas so that they can have presents under the tree on Christmas Day. On Halloween, she participates in the local trunk-or-treat for little kids. For Thanksgiving, she sends out postcards and pies to recent clients.
“To be out in the community, whether it be coaching my kids soccer or baseball teams, donating to special local causes, or giving to families in need, those different ways to be out in the community always makes me feel fuller,” she said.
It’s for this reason that Kittell is a local icon in Enosburg who inspires people to become part of the community.
