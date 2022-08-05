ST. ALBANS — Northwest Hearing Services has been helping the people of Northern Vermont improve the quality of their lives since 2003.
We provide excellent care to our patients with a patient-provider relationship based on honesty and integrity. We are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care available for people with hearing loss.
Once we evaluate your hearing with state of the art equipment in a soundproof booth, we can recommend a treatment plan based on your particular needs. If your evaluation reveals the need for additional specialists, we have established relationships with area providers and will make appropriate referrals for you.
Patients of Northwest Hearing Services will experience:
Experienced Professionals: Dr. Kristi Dumont has her Doctorate Degree in Audiology along with over 25 years of experience and Shannon Blake is an Audiology Assistant with over 10 years experience. We have dedicated years to studying and learning this field. This is not simply a job, but a career that we are completely invested in.
Thorough hearing assessments: We will evaluate your hearing, speech understanding and possibly screen your cognitive function, because hearing does not stop at the ears but continues to the brain for comprehension. If necessary, a tinnitus evaluation will also be completed.
Information and education: If you understand your hearing loss and your treatment options as well as how those options will work for you, you will be better armed to make an informed decision. We believe that an educated patient, one who has been counseled about their loss and expectations, has a much greater chance for success. We can only help you hear at your best if you are an involved participant. You are an important part of the treatment plan.
Current technology tailored to you: Today’s hearing aids have improved significantly and we keep up to date with the newest advancements. We will show you the options available such as rechargeable batteries, bluetooth streaming and water-resistant cases.
Validation of the hearing aids: We perform Real-Ear Measurements on all our new hearing aid fittings. Using probe microphones in the patient’s ears we can measure the hearing aids output to be certain it is matching targets.
Passionate, caring providers: We love our careers and our patients. We’re not a big box store or a franchise. We live here in this community with our patients; we see them at the grocery store and school events. We want to feel confident when we run into them that we have always done our best to help them. We go above and beyond to provide a standard of care that we can be proud of. We love what we do.
Whether this is your first hearing test or pair of hearing aids or if you have been seeing a different provider for decades, you can depend on us to address your concerns, advise you of your treatment options and provide reliable follow up care. You can rest assured that all of your questions will be answered and if you need hearing aids you will be completely involved in the process of selecting the best product for your lifestyle and needs.
Choosing the right hearing care professional is the most important decision you will make in your journey towards better hearing. It is not about choosing the best hearing aid. The aid is only as good as the professional programming it.
Proper selection, fitting, validation of the aid’s performance and instructional counseling is critical to your success. Don’t shop for a hearing device; shop for a provider.
If you are concerned about the possibility of hearing loss or have any questions about hearing aids contact us at Northwest Hearing Services today, 802-534-0839 to schedule an appointment.
Choose your local provider. Choose a Doctor of Audiology with over 25 years of experience. Choose a no-pressure medical based evaluation. Choose us.
Northwest Hearing Services is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Find out more at samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
