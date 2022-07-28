ST. ALBANS — It might be the height of summer, but at Alliance Automotive in St. Albans, owner Al Gaudette is ready to prepare customers’ vehicles for winter.
“There’s a lot to get done before the snow flies,” he told the Messenger.
That’s why beginning in August, Alliance Automotive will take appointments for undercoating, or a wax or rubber-based composite that’s sprayed onto the entire underside of a vehicle to protect it from winter weather.
“Undercoating is pretty big in Vermont just because of all the salt and the brine,” Gaudette said. “It's just good for people to come in and get that done ahead of time because once the salt’s down, it’s kind of counterproductive.”
Gaudette said investing in undercoating now can help lower repair costs over the lifetime of a vehicle. It can help prolong the life of brake lines and keep the undercarriage from rusting.
“The average person wouldn’t believe how fast rust can start,” he said. “It’ll start on the inside, like on a rocker panel, and work its way out. One year your car can look good and the next there are holes.”
Repairing a rusted rocker panel could cost $1,000, so longevity-wise, undercoating just makes sense, Gaudette said.
Undercoating can be applied annually at Alliance Automotive starting at $199. A more long-term product that can last about a decade can be applied starting at $399.
The long-term undercoat should be touched up as needed, Gaudette said, and those reapplies are completed for a fraction of the cost.
An undercoat is sprayed onto the vehicle with an applicator, and the entire process can be completed in a few hours, Gaudette said. Alliance Automotive will also give the vehicle a full wash after the coat is applied.
Dropping off your car at appointment time and picking it up later is encouraged.
“We encourage everybody to get in and get it done before the cold weather comes,” Gaudette said.
Alliance Automotive is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Find out more at samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
