ST. ALBANS — Knowing what to say to someone who's lost a loved one can be difficult. You want to comfort and express your sympathy and condolences but are afraid of saying the wrong thing.
When someone experiences a loss, he or she might feel overwhelming grief, disorientation and hopelessness. Often, the best support we can give does not come in the form of words but in the generosity of our presence.
Letting your friend know that you care by attending the funeral, visiting, calling and offering a hug can show them that they are not alone in their grief.
When speaking, be sure to use words that are genuine, and know that some well-intended comments are best avoided.
Some things you can say when a friend or family member passes:
“I’m really sorry. I know this is painful.”
“I was so sad to hear about your mother.”
“Your brother was really special. I know this is hard.”
“I want you to know that I’m here for you. Call me anytime.”
“You’re in my thoughts.”
“My heart aches for you.”
“I love you.”
What to keep in mind when deciding what to say
Don't let feelings of awkwardness or fear stop you from reaching out to someone you care about. Even a simple expression of support may mean a lot.
Acknowledge the situation as soon as you hear.
Call, write a note or visit. Don't put it off, and don't worry about being eloquent. Simply pick up the phone, a pen or your car keys, and say what's in your heart. Just show you care—your good intentions will be seen on your face and heard in your voice.
Be kind and sincere.
Instead of trying to come up with the right thing to say, a sweet smile, a warm hug and a kind statement are often the best condolences. You can offer your sincere sympathy by leaving a memory or condolence on an online obituary, attending the funeral, signing the guestbook, sending a card or gift, or emailing or calling your friend.
Share memories and be a shoulder to cry on.
For a person in grief, hearing stories and sharing memories of their loved one can bring comfort and help in the healing process. Specifically, hearing the name of the person they have lost can be comforting and foster healing by bringing the lost person back into the real world for a moment. Share what you remember and listen when they share their memories.
Ask good, sensitive questions and give your friend the opportunity to talk. Sometimes the most helpful thing you can do is simply sit, offer a tissue and listen.
Be helpful.
Instead of saying, "Let me know how I can help," consider a concrete act of service. Take your friend a couple of bags of groceries, tidy up the house for them or help sort their mail.
Babysitting and pet sitting are excellent ways to be helpful. So is washing someone's car, making them dinner, running errands or taking out their trash.
Offer companionship.
Grief can feel isolating. Offering companionship is a wonderful way to lessen the loneliness and stay connected. Ask your friend for coffee or tea in the afternoon or offer to stay the night. Invite your friend to take a walk with you or spend an hour with them at the cemetery or somewhere in nature. You can also offer to go to church or synagogue with your friend.
Follow up.
It can be extremely helpful for a grieving person to know they are not alone in the days immediately following a death. It can be even more so in the weeks and months that follow, when the rush of support subsides but difficult emotions can persist.
Visit your friend at their home or invite them to yours, ask your friend to attend an event, or just check in via phone or email. Continue to be a presence they can lean on in times of pain, struggle and confusion.
Remember important dates.
Holidays, important dates and certain occasions can bring up lots of emotion for someone who is grieving. Remember the anniversary of their loved one's death or mark a holiday like Mother's Day, Father's Day or Christmas with flowers. Send your friend an email or card to let them know you are thinking of them and their loved one on that day.
Editor's Note: This is paid content. Brady & Levesque Funeral Home is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program. The content of this article came from Dignity Memorial.
