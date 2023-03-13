ST. ALBANS CITY — “One of the things I love best about my shop is that I don’t have customers. None of these people are customers to me.”
That mindset was on full display earlier this month when Katy Collin stood at the counter of What A Yarn with a woman named Joyce, talking more about their families than about the yarn in their hands.
“It’s all about building relationships with people,” Collin said, seated later in a rocking chair, surrounded by jars of knitting needles and skeins of yarn.
Collin first opened What A Yarn in 2011, sharing space on Main Street with Bayberry Cottage before moving the yarn shop into the Ralston building.
In 2020, the ending of her lease coincidently aligned with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and so, uncertain about the future, she moved What A Yarn to her home at 107 Bank Street.
“This has been probably the best move I've ever made,” Collin said, looking around the tiny yet comfortable space.
The shelves are full to bursting with spools of thread and hanks of yarn — in every color imaginable. Baskets of buttons, fasteners and tassels line the tables, and mannequins model sweaters of all shapes and styles.
The historic house, split into multiple apartments, was purchased by her great-grandfather in 1937, and it's been passed down through the generations since.
Collin’s grandmother taught her to knit there when she was growing up, but she didn’t start to take up the craft more regularly until college. Now, 40 years later, it’s how she’s made friends with women from across Franklin County.
Her most popular offering? A weekly newsletter.
“It was just kind of a little blurb, and now it's turned into like this whole saga of my knitting life and all the stupid mistakes I make,” Collin said. “People look forward to the newsletter, and if I'm late, they ask, ‘Are you okay?’”
Published on Tuesdays, the newsletter gets nearly 150 views every week. It’s smart and funny, full of exclamations and personal nuggets. Here’s an excerpt from the latest:
“Dumb Dumb me pulled out an extra 16 ROWS because apparently reading the written words was above my pay grade. … The good news is, I have the correct number of stitches and I should be able to make it to the ribbing without incident. That is the goal for today, get this damn sleeve finished.”
Mistakes, Collin believes, are part of the knitting process.
“I don't know of any knitter who can claim that it's all smooth sailing,” she said.
That’s why when she first opened What A Yarn over a decade ago, she started hosting “Stitch and Bitch” on Wednesday nights. It’s a time for just that — knitting and chatting. A dozen or so women bring their camp chairs and knit at the shop from 6-7:30 p.m.
“People with very different ideologies, backgrounds, all come together here and the only thing that really matters is what's on the needles,” Collin said. “We talk about our families, the latest books we've read. We laugh.”
It’s also a time for troubleshooting, as she said multiple people together can usually solve any knitting problem. And if not, well, you just pull it all apart and start over. You can’t get too flustered, she said.
When the shop is open Thursdays to Saturdays, Collin said people typically come in with an idea of what they’d like to knit, or they’ve seen something she’s made and want to replicate it.
Having had some of the same patrons for the last 12 years, she knows the skill sets of most of them and can make recommendations for projects and next steps. Collin helps find the right pattern and yarn, including color and texture.
“My business is really a reflection of me. I don't take anything really all that seriously because what’s the point?” she said. “I love what I do. I feel very fortunate. The old adage is if you love what you do, it doesn't feel like work.”
