The Welden Theatre has been owned by the same family for many years. When the pandemic hit, they were all in Los Angeles on vacation.
“We were watching the news and thinking ‘what are we going to do?’” said Assistant Manager Celey Shumer. “We definitely can't ask people to do anything unsafe and certainly not our staff either.”
It’s decidedly been a hard year for movies and movie theatres. Unlike restaurants which could move to takeout orders or retail stores that could shift to delivery, the movie theatre experience rests on the fact of the audience member being there.
Officially closing in March and without audiences ready to come to the movies, the Welden Theatre waited for it to be safe enough for their staff and customers to return.
Thinking the pandemic would be over soon, they got busy making a website for customers to buy season passes and refreshment tickets that they would hopefully be able to use in the summer or fall.
But COVID persisted and the theatre stayed closed.
“Without butts in seats, it was all just sort of nice,” Shumer said. “There was no way for us to really make enough revenue to renovate or to do any of the things that other places were needing to do.”
They kept their eyes on the news, hosting “Pull Up Popcorn Days” in the meantime, waiting for a vaccine to allow people to be seated indoors for hours at a time.
Finally time to open
The time to reopen for the Welden Theatre finally came last week with two showings, but their reopening plan sparked some controversy.
In a June 15 Facebook post, which now has garnered more than 350 reactions and over 180 comments, in addition to announcing the rekindling of matinee and evening showings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the theatre announced it will be a fully vaccinated space.
“That means we can have masks off, and relax around each other, and feel just a bit like the before-times,” the post read.
Shumer emphasized that this is only a temporary measure for the first few weeks.
“It just felt like, let's just be super, super cautious at first because if for whatever reason there's a little bit of a COVID spike or anything like that we'll know that our staff was safe and our audience was safe,” she said.
But the policy garnered a strong reaction from some critical folks. Some said they would not do business at the theater, calling in discrimination and other commenters expressed concern for the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
Currently, there is no law that says businesses are not allowed to require you to be vaccinated nor is there a law that says businesses are not allowed to require you to show your vaccination card. Legal experts have likened policies like this to the “No shirt, no shoes, no service” policy.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine does not change your DNA and has included this and other facts in a list of vaccine myths.
Shumer said she was expecting a harsh reaction to the new policy but even she was impressed, she said.
The Welden Theatre is an event venue and it is in their best interest to get as many people to visit as possible, she said.
“If everybody comes right away and then someone gets sick or we have to shut down or anything like that, we don't want that,” Shumer said. “We don't want to open just to shut down again.”
Some theatre-goers were encouraged by the new measures and excited to feel as safe as possible when they head to the movie theatre.
Saint Albans resident Tami DiFranco said she was excited about the movie theatre reopening but ambivalent about showing her vaccine card.
“I think it’s probably to protect their workers but it’s sort of weird being asked to show your card,” she said. “But it’s good that they’re opening so it’s one of those things that I guess I would just do if I wanted to go see a movie.”
Saint Albans resident Alex Fuller expressed similar feelings. He said he’s fully in support of people getting the vaccine and said he thinks if you are going to sit in a movie theatre with a group of people then you absolutely should be vaccinated.
But when it comes to people showing their vaccine cards he said, he’d rather it be based on trust.
“I have trust in a lot of people most of the time to do the right thing,” he said. “I don’t think they need to be that strict but if they were to put up a policy saying you need to be vaccinated then I would be comfortable knowing that most people would probably follow that without having to show a card every time.”
Shumer said the policy is here to stay for now.
She said the goal of the theatre is to be a place where everyone can have fun, feel good, feel relaxed and feel safe.
Shumer gave thanks to the community for helping them get through the pandemic. She said although this past year has been tough, she’s hoping the community will come back to the movies.
“Seeing a movie in theaters is an experience,” she said. “It's one that I hold very near and dear to my heart.”
Go see a movie
Theatre-goers can expect an array of movies showing in the coming weeks. Right now the theatre is working on getting titles like: No Time To Die, Boss Baby 2, Space Jam: A New Legacy, A Quiet Place Part 2, Black Widow and Top Gun: Maverick.
