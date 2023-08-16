FRANKLIN COUNTY — It’s been over three years since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the status quo. Welcome to the “new normal.”
There’s little argument that the pandemic had wide-ranging impacts on American public life. Individuals, organizations and governments all had to respond to new expectations around safety and socializing, and in the mix, everything seems to have gotten shaken up to some degree.
Now three years later, data is starting to deliver exactly how everything settled. And it’s not so much of a “new normal,” as an acceleration of our past trends.
It turns out the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t change the rules, it only entrenched them deeper.
Over the next few months, the Messenger is taking a deeper dive into how local industries and Franklin County’s economy reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic, how governments have responded to those pressures and how individuals are making due in a rapidly-changed world.
In this first part of the series, the Messenger takes a look at some of the bigger themes, and in subsequent articles, we’ll take closer looks at individual industries to see how the pandemic’s disruption helped some and hurt others.
Workforce and its perfect storm
Most of Vermont’s residents are already well aware of the state’s housing crisis. A severe lack of rental vacancies, a dearth of new builds and a bubbling, growing population have become longstanding ingredients of a problem with no great solution.
The construction industry, however, is doing just fantastic.
“We’re busy as hell,” said Richard Wobby, executive vice president of the Vermont Construction Association.
From 2019 to 2022, the building construction industry grew by 40% in Franklin County, leading to a 25% increase in the number of workers, as it responded to high demand.
Now, Wobby said many crews and contractors are now booked for years out, and it’s causing all sorts of bottlenecks. Add the latest flooding into the mix, and he estimates that any construction effort that was meant to relieve Vermont’s housing pinch will now be pushed back by at least another year as Vermont’s 15,500 construction workers find themselves focused on fixing flood damage.
“There's no construction workforce in place that are sitting on the sidelines,” Wobby said. “Forget that we have a housing shortage and forget that we have a homeless population that continues to grow, forget all that, we’re just trying to put things back in place as they were on July 4.”
Despite the high demand for workers – just like housing – there’s a corresponding lack of supply of construction workers.
Prior to the pandemic, Vermont’s construction industry had 15,500 workers, and industry leaders were preparing to recruit another 500 to meet the future need. One pandemic later, he estimated 2,000 high-skilled workers retired. Wobby said the drop hamstrung the worker supply, but it also gave the construction industry a major boom by making them some of the most in-demand workers in the state.
The COVID-19 pandemic also changed who kept coming to work.
Right as the Baby Boomers were looking over the edge of retirement, the pandemic gave them a reason to take the leap, and it created a massive vacuum for skill sets that were already in high demand.
“Ten years ago, we all felt we all had the greatest workforce going,” Wobby said. “Nobody looked at this workforce in terms of its aging. We’ve seen it coming, but we never addressed that as an industry. Manufacturing never addressed it as an industry…. Now, we’re running back to career centers.”
In the workforce shortage’s case, the “new normal” had very much already been on its way. The pandemic just made sure it arrived a little sooner than anybody had anticipated.
While construction is one example, there are many more industries affected by the pandemic-related workforce shortage. As low unemployment lingers under 2% in Franklin County, the demand for workers has been reshaping industries, spurring workforce initiatives for more technical career training in high schools and fueling a statewide need for younger people.
Widening experiences
Northwest Regional Planning Commission director Catherine Dimitruk and her staff have recently spent some time taking a look at the pandemic’s effects. On July 26, its board approved the Northwest Regional Plan, an expansive 135-page document that tracks Franklin and Grand Isle’s trajectories over the years and into the future.
Required by the state legislature, the document opens up grant and funding opportunities for groups under NRPC’s umbrella, but it also functions as a 2030 vision document for Northwestern Vermont that examines the economic, social and physical aspects of the county.
When Dimitruk took a look at this latest version of the document, she said the biggest surprise for her was seeing how the economic impacts played out during the pandemic. Plenty of economic indicators have shown a return to pre-pandemic trends, with low unemployment rates and growing wages propping up the economy. At the same time, many of the longstanding issues surrounding poverty have increased in depth and breadth, she said.
“Everything seems magnified a bit,” Dimitruk said. “That gap between the better-off portion and those who struggle, that gap is wider than I had imagined it would be, and it grew at a faster rate.”
While the overall poverty rate for both counties has lingered below 10% between 2000 and 2020, Dimitruk said there’s been different economic realities for those households with families and for those living alone.
Simply put, those living alone are more likely to be impoverished. Almost all of the increases in the poverty rate in the two counties are attributable to single-person households losing economic ground in the last two decades, the regional plan notes. At the same time, 60% of the county’s household growth has been due to the arrival or formation of single-person households.
The result has been an ongoing divergence, once again exacerbated by the pandemic. Single-person households are more likely to be in poverty, which leads to more problems related to mental health, substance abuse and access to healthcare, the report notes. Then the pandemic hit, and everything just got a little worse for those already scraping by.
Looking forward, one of the big challenges of the next decade is understanding how to move forward equitably, Dimitruk said, knowing that the pandemic’s trends hampered progress on that goal.
Solid wage growth
After looking at the economic data, Dimitruk also noted a real strength that came about due to the pandemic: wage growth. Across the board, almost everyone saw a raise in the last few years, with average wages for all private businesses increasing by 21% between 2019 and 2022.
The biggest industry raises by percentage happened in the fields of nursing and residential care, civil engineering as well as professional and business services.
Industry-wise, food manufacturing was another bright spot for Franklin County, as the industry sector was able to grow by 30% between 2019 and 2022.
“Manufacturing jobs used to be a foundation where one could build a family, and I think we’re getting back to that place again,” Dimitruk said.
Food manufacturers were also well-suited to push through the pandemic. From Day 1, they – and other Franklin County manufacturers – were deemed essential services, Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation executive director Tim Smith said, and they were able to keep their doors open as others were forced to shut down.
Their input into the local economy at the time was also essential to negate some of the worst that could happen, Smith said, by providing a strong stream of wages into the county. The sector employs 2,600 workers at an average wage of $71,500.
“When we look at the impact of covid, just from an economic standpoint, the impact was minimal,” Smith said. “We think that we were very fortunate as a whole. All the manufacturers were deemed essential. From a Franklin County perspective, we’re very fortunate to have the jobs and the infrastructure that we do.”
The industrial base created in Franklin County is also expected to lead to more growth. As the State of Vermont undertakes plans to evolve the local food system, food processors and manufacturing facilities have been identified as major drivers growing Franklin County’s agricultural base.
If it wasn’t for growth they were able to capture during the pandemic, Franklin County, arguably, would be worse off.
“When entities come and look at the industrial park and the land we have, they’re impressed by the fact that Ben & Jerry’s is right there, that Barry Callebaut is in the park,” Smith said. “(They think:) If (Ben & Jerry’s) is there and they have the infrastructure and workforce, maybe there’s an opportunity for us as well.”
More to come
The reverberations of the COVID-19 pandemic will most likely be around for decades as people contend with the fallout. But has anything really changed? We’re hoping to find out.
In the months to come, we hope to continue to explore how the pandemic first hit Vermont, and maybe, we’ll find that somewhere there’s an actual “new normal,” or maybe, like with many of the consumer products sitting on shelves, it’s really just a little more of the same trend lines seen before, repackaged and shrunkflated.
Have a comment, question or story to tell related to this project? Let us know at news@samessenger.com.
