HIGHGATE — After more than two years of piecing together the necessary funding, town officials can finally extend water and sewer to the Franklin County State Airport.
In late September, the Town of Highgate and the Village of Swanton received the $1.5 million federal grant needed to complete the project, which is expected to stimulate business and job growth in the region.
“We are now prepared to move forward,” Town Administrator Heidi Britch-Valenta stated in an email to the Messenger.
Extending water and sewer from Missisquoi Valley Union High School to the airport is intended to foster commercial development in time with $2 million in federal investments to upgrade the airport.
Expected to kick-off construction in 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration will rebuild the runway and widen it to 75 feet, allowing it to accommodate cargo planes that would normally need to fly into Burlington.
Additional water and sewer access will allow a private developer to move forward with a 7-lot industrial park next to the airport, which is expected to create 362 jobs and generate $15 million in private investment, according to estimates.
The project will also support Habitat for Aviation, a workforce development facility where students can earn real-life experience and school credits while learning to be an aviation mechanic or avionics expert.
“This is something that could really put Highgate on the map,” founder Beth White told the Messenger in August. “Especially training on electronic aircraft … The technology is so new, this could make us a front runner in the industry.”
Financed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the grant is the last piece in the financial puzzle needed to boost development in the area. The water and sewer project had already received more than $500,000 from the Northern Borders Region Commission and $800,000 from the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The VTrans funds are being matched by $738,000 from the Town of Highgate. In a September 2021 vote, Highgate voted to borrow an additional $500,000, if necessary.
Vermont’s congressional delegation weighed in on the $1.5 million grant in a press release accompanying the announcement.
“I am very pleased to see Highgate and Swanton receive this funding,” Sen. Patrick Leahy stated in the release. “Together with the improvements at the Franklin County Airport, this project will provide both communities with the ability to support new businesses, especially when combined with workforce training and development that will take place right in Highgate.”
“This federal grant funding for the communities of Highgate and Swanton will mean more Vermonters will be able to live, work and train closer to home without compromising the safety of their drinking water or creating financial hardship for these rural towns,” Sen. Bernie Sanders stated.
“[This is] huge for our communities and for Vermont’s future,” Rep. Peter Welch stated. “I’d like to thank the EDA and local officials in Franklin County for all the work they’ve done to bring this critical funding to Vermont.”
With so much growth on the horizon, Highgate residents gathered this spring with representatives of the Vermont Council on Rural Development to set a common vision and goals for the town.
Because the water and sewer extension is set to bring new residents and new jobs, community members voiced their desire for a revitalized village center, which could come to fruition through the building of a new library and restoration of the Stinehour Hotel.
“There is a lot of potential here for this community,” Britch-Valenta said while giving the Vermont Economic Progress Council a tour of Highgate in late August.
