SWANTON — It was 4:30 in the morning and the third shift at Vermont Precision Tools was settling in at the company’s annual Appreciation Day Meeting, conducted by CEO Monica Greene.
For 20-year-old Kevin Adams he could never imagine what would happen next. Mrs. Greene told the group that among them was the company’s Rookie of the Year. And it was Kevin.
“I’ve never had anything like that happen to me. It felt great. I was so, so proud. To be honest, I was pretty much in shock. I started here as a part-time employee in the warehouse when I was a junior in high school at Missisquoi Valley Union high school, and a couple years later here’s where I am, with a company that thinks this much about its employees,” Kevin said.
The Rookie of the Year award is one of VPT’s most distinguished awards and is not necessarily given to an employee in their first year of employment, but within the first two or three years, sufficient time to be able to judge the winner’s contributions and ability.
“What we saw in Kevin was his passion for the job, his willingness to learn, and his focus to put out a superior product, “ said Tyler Greene, VPT’s Vice President and C.O.O, and Mrs. Greene’s son. “And, on top of all that, he has an incredible sense of humor. He’s always wearing a smile. People just love being around him.”
VPT is comprised of primarily two divisions, one is the Gage division, the other is medical drill blanks. Kevin is with the gage division, which makes measurement tools for industries around the world.
“In the Gage Made-to-Order Value Stream the product is manufactured to very tight tolerances. In the lapping process it’s very important to know how much pressure to exert in bringing the gage into size,” Kevin said. “It’s super technical, and you really have to almost develop a sixth sense about how something feels, you have to master that. It becomes a real exercise in craftsmanship.”
Kevin noted that his employment at VPT was something he had considered a long time before he actually came to work.
“My mom, Crystal, has worked here for a number of years and always spoke highly of what she did, and how she was treated. And my dad had taught me how to use tools. So it was kind of natural for me to look at the company as a place I’d like to be,” he said. “I don’t ever want to leave the Swanton area, so this was just a natural fit. It just checked all the right boxes.”
Kevin said it also helps that so many of VPT’s employees are from the surrounding area.
“I feel like I know so many of the people who work here,” he said. “Most of them are Vermonters who are here because this is where they grew up and this is where they want to live. It’s like the best of both worlds. I’ve even played soccer against a few of them when I was at MVU.”
It’s also a world that Kevin views as unlimited in terms of things to learn and skills to hone.
“It seems like every week there is something new to learn, things to make me smarter,” he said. “I like the responsibility of getting product out the door, even if I have to stay late. I’ve got a career here, a career that is unending in terms of things to learn and experience.
“I’ve also got to say this, what’s happened to me here probably wouldn’t happen anywhere else. The management here is made up of really smart people, and they are willing to hear what I have to say, they are open to listening, and I feel like we have a bond here between management and the workers. They know your name, they know about you and your family, and they care. Where else would the head of the company show up at 4 in the morning just to give out some awards?” Kevin said.
This is paid content. Vermont Precision Tools is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
