SWANTON — In the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry, Vermont Precision Tools continues to stand as a beacon of stability, and at the heart of it all is their dedicated Human Resources team.
Their primary objective, according to HR director Nicole Boutin-Forkey, is efficiency and adaptability. "We are productive, and we must be adaptable, dealing with whatever comes up," she stated, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive approach towards the employees who are at the center of what they do.
Breanne Brundage, payroll and benefits specialist, echoes this sentiment, saying, "Flexibility is our key objective here." Along with managing payroll and benefits, Brundage navigates the complexities of VPT's policies, procedures, and various state and federal requirements for their operations in Vermont and Kentucky.
The HR team doesn't just manage paperwork and regulations; they are the bridge connecting potential employees to VPT. The company is not immune to the phenomenon of job 'ghosting,' but Boutin-Forkey is not fazed by this: "We have to be proactive with ongoing recruitment strategies."
Chelsea Reed, another integral part of the HR team, spends her typical day managing recruitment for incoming applicants in collaboration with the hiring managers.
"Our main challenge, as with any company these days, is just to get people to apply," she said, acknowledging the need for potential employees to understand that experience isn't always necessary, as VPT provides extensive training. Reed adds that VPT’s approach is to prioritize work-life balance and strives to offer flexible work schedules for their employees, in addition to their regular Monday through Friday shifts. “We are as accommodating as we can be to make working here something that meets our employees’ essential needs.”
One significant hurdle VPT has worked to overcome is dispelling two common manufacturing myths. “First, many people believe manufacturing is a dirty environment," Boutin-Forkey shared. “But that’s just not true. For our 50th anniversary, we hosted an open house and invited the public to tour our facility, visitors were amazed how clean it was and how well lit the facility was. It was nothing like they expected.”
The second myth is that manufacturing is for men. “That’s just not the case. We have a lot of machining positions that are filled by women where they do very well because they have a certain finesse that they bring to the table.”
The VPT HR department also places emphasis on clear communication and thorough induction processes. Brundage makes it her responsibility to ensure new hires understand their benefits in detail. "We don't want any surprises and we don't want to set anyone up for failure," she said.
The HR team's commitment extends beyond onboarding. As Boutin-Forkey puts it, "In human resources we’re always the first people our employees come back to because we were their first introduction to the company. So, we try to make sure we do it right the first time through.”
Another crucial aspect of their role is in-person interaction. "If you are going to be good in this business; you have to know how to take care of the people you work shoulder to shoulder with," Reed explained. Brundage added that communication must be tailored to each employee's preference - be it email, printouts, or the company's newsletter.
But perhaps the most rewarding part of their roles, they share, is seeing their employees flourish. "It’s all about the relationships we establish; that’s what makes it worthwhile,” shared Reed, with Brundage adding, "Knowing all 206 employees and being able to pick any one of them out by name is pretty cool."
Boutin-Forkey concluded with a humble nod to their teamwork. “I don’t like to brag about our Human Resources Team of three, but we are a team, and we have a well-deserved reputation for being team players. For instance, due to being short-staffed our little group ended up assisting with cleaning duties and we pitched in on the production floor with tasks supporting the Machine Operators. Our team is willing to do whatever it takes to help those who need help. That’s just our culture at Vermont Precision Tools.”
This is paid content Vermont Precision Tools is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
