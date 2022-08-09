Businesses who make their products in Vermont are eligible to reserve event booths at the Made in Vermont Marketplace, a trade show for vermont crafters and producers happening Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.
Booth prices range from $499 for a 4-foot by 8 foot booth, to $700 for a 10 foot by 10 foot booth, to $999 for a 10 foot by 20 foot booth.
Each booth includes ad space in the holiday gift guide, with more ad space for companies that buy bigger booths (one eighth, one quarter or half a page respectively).
The holiday gift guide will be inserted in the December issue of Vermont Business Magazine and available online into 2023.
Current exhibitors include businesses and groups such as 802 Coffee and Efficiency Vermont, according to the market’s website.
To reserve a booth, visit www.madeinvermontmarketplace.com/exhibitor-registration and fill out the form on the web page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.