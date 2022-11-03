The Vermont Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Steve Gagner of 14th Star Brewing to the chamber.
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is dedicated to economic progress and the Vermont business community. Their collective expertise ensures that the work of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce is rooted in the diverse perspectives of those with lived business experience.
The Chair of the Vermont Chamber Board Peter McDougall, President of Paul, Frank + Collins P.C., said, “As a state-wide Chamber of Commerce, it is important that the Vermont Chamber’s leadership is made up of individuals who reflect our membership-at-large and the diversity of businesses and business leaders throughout Vermont. It is wonderful to add three outstanding Vermont business leaders from different parts of the state to the Vermont Chamber Board of Directors.”
The Vermont Chamber’s current Board of Directors consists of 40% women, 55% men, 5% gender nonbinary or gender nonconforming individuals, 15% BIPOC individuals, 20% immigrant, refugee, asylee, and/or foreign-born citizens, and 10% LGBTQIA+ individuals. Board members work in varied industries across 7 of Vermont’s 14 counties.
Chair of the Vermont Chamber’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force Willie Docto, Co-Owner of Moose Meadow Lodge, said, “The DEI Task Force has worked to ensure that the recruitment of new Board Members is an inclusive process. We continue to increase diversity in the Board to represent a wide cross-section of business leaders from throughout Vermont.”
Vermont Chamber of Commerce President Betsy Bishop said, “At the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, our work to strengthen the Vermont economy depends on a diverse set of voices. We are grateful that our Board of Directors is invested in ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as we are motivated to ensure all Vermont businesses are represented by our organization’s leadership.”
