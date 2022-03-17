UVM Extension is seeking farms in VT or NY to participate in a project to develop Integrated Parasite Management (IPM) for cattle producers.
This will include discussions to identify priorities and perspectives, on-farm pest and parasite monitoring, beneficial insect biodiversity surveys, and soil health testing. It will also include an economic analysis of various pest and parasite management strategies.
UVM Extension is looking for organic dairy farmers who graze at least some of their animals, but could either use continuous grazing or rotational or management intensive grazing.
They are also looking for participation from both farms who do not use any IPM techniques with their cattle, and those who may already be using alternative treatments or specific grazing strategies.
The activities and timeline for the project are as follows in 2022:
April: 1.5 hour focus group to discuss current strategies, cost and benefits of various strategies, priorities for development of IPM research and adoption.
May: researchers to access fields to collect samples for parasite monitoring (cattle gut worm larvae on grass, and blanket dragging for ticks).
May/4 weeks after turnout: farmers collect manure samples for Fecal Egg Counting (FEC) to monitor cattle internal parasite burdens. This must be before any parasiticide treatments are administered.
June/July: researchers to access fields for insect biodiversity surveys (including beneficial dung insects and pest fly populations).
August/September: researchers to access fields to collect soil samples for soil health testing.
October: researchers to access fields for tick survey.
During the study, data will be collected on type, frequency, and proportion of herd requiring chemical or alternative pest and parasite management, diagnostic tests, and economic, time, and other costs.
Farmers interested in getting involved should contact Bryony Sands at bosands@uvm.edu or call 802-734-2196.
