Dr. Dayna Locitzer, a veterinarian who works at Green Mountain Bovine and Equine Clinic, will be hosting a workshop with UVM Extension about preventive care and treatment for cows.
Those participating will learn about the practices for raising replacements, colostrum management, milk feeding, housing, scours and calfhood pneumonia.
The free, in-person workshop will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Taconic End Farm, 1395 Leicester-Whiting Road in Leicester, Vermont.
The workshop is part of the Dairy Herd Health Workshops, a series of classes by Locitzer in association with UVM Extension. The next workshop is called Understanding Mastitis to Produce Quality Milk and will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Sept. 8.
