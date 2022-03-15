Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman is welcoming two new realtors, Codie Lowney and Danielle Ryan, to the firm.
A resident of Cambridge, Codie brings real estate experience, extensive management skills, and creativity to her role working with buyers and sellers. A graduate of Northern Vermont University at Johnson, Codie worked for several years caring for children and as a behavioral interventionist before turning her attention to real estate. Codie can be reached at Codie@HickokandBoardman.com or 802-861-4756
Danielle Ryan is a resident of Swanton. A military daughter and wife, she has relocated many times throughout her life before settling in Vermont. After a decade in retail management, Danielle wanted to use her skills and experiences in a way that could benefit others. As a Realtor who is VA Certified, she hopes to assist military personnel and their families understand and use the benefits that come with serving their country. Danielle can be reached at Danielle@HickokandBoardman.com or 802-861-4755.
Codie and Danielle moved their real estate business to Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman because of the company's depth of support and training, deep roots in the community, and resources available to serve their clients. Headquartered in Burlington, Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman also has an office in St. Albans to serve clients throughout Northwest Vermont.
