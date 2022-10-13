GEORGIA — Last week, approximately 40 local families were told they could lose their child care by the end of the year after a landlord doubled the price of their preschool’s rent.
But thanks to the parents and community members who rallied to save it, Georgia’s Next Generation will live on in new spaces.
When their rent price doubled, owners Sarah and David LeBlanc were poised to close the Georgia child care program, which employs several staff members and serves infants through preschoolers at the corner of U.S. Route 7 and Ballard Road.
“What do you want to share about it?” Sarah asked her husband during an interview with the Messenger.
“The crappiness of it,” David said.
The problem
In 2018, the LeBlancs started Next Generation in Georgia, their hometown. Since then, the business has grown to include six child care centers in Chittenden and Franklin Counties.
In Georgia, the couple rents space at 24 Ballard Road, a property that is owned by Cindy and Dave Lang. For the last year, the LeBlancs have been working out their 10-year lease agreement with the Langs, which must be renegotiated every three years.
The LeBlancs had been paying $14.44 per square foot in rent, a value already at the higher end of the rent spectrum in Georgia. During recent negotiations, the Langs doubled the price, asking for $28.88 per square foot.
“I think they thought, ‘There’s money being invested into child care programs right now, so they have to have the funds and we should be able to charge them a premium,’ but that's not the reality,” Sarah said.
The LeBlancs said they countered with a $16.22 rent price, but were rejected by the Langs. After that, they considered buying the property outright, which was appraised at $405,000.
The LeBlancs said the Langs wanted $510,000 for the property, which was well beyond the couple’s budget.
“It came down to this, they’re not negotiable,” David said.
After multiple attempts by the Messenger to contact the Langs, they could not be reached prior to publication.
The solution
Last week, the LeBlancs told their Georgia staff and families that the center would close. In preparation, Sarah said she stopped enrollment at Next Generation’s other locations in order to accommodate some of Georgia’s families. But that would have meant long drives to Burlington or Williston.
“It’s just sad because we've connected with all these families and there's no childcare out there now, especially in this area,” Sarah said.
“To tell all those families, we were both highly emotionally, a wreck,” David said.
However, in what David described as good karma coming back to them, the community put their heads together to find a solution.
David said some parents knew that the owners of Interstate Auto, located a little ways down from the current location of Route 7, were looking to sell the property so they could move closer to family. The LeBlancs are now their buyers.
But because Interstate Auto uses a well for water, it only has capacity for half of Next Generation’s students. The other half will be moved to the LeBlancs’ home on Old Stage Road.
The couple had already been planning a move to St. Albans and will now hustle to convert the house and auto shop into child care facilities by Dec. 1. Eventually, the plan is to renovate the water system at Interstate Auto according to state code so that it can accommodate all 40 children.
“What's beautiful is, Sara and I are very big believers in treat people right, and they'll treat correct,” David said. “Very huge believers in treat your employees well, and they'll take care of your customers, the children and the parents. Treat your community well, and it will come back to you.”
Sarah is relieved that the more than 40 families Next Generation serves will be able to keep their child care. She said this means parents will still be able to go to work, which contributes to economic stability in the region.
“If we cut their child care from underneath them, just look at the businesses that’s going to impact,” she said.
