ENOSBURG — A new Tractor Supply Co. store has opened in Enosburg Falls, at 38 Jayview Drive adjacent to Hannaford Supermarket.
New England Retail Properties, Inc. broke ground on the store this summer, and construction was completed in about six months. A grand opening was held Dec. 10.
The new store consists of 19,097 square feet of retail space along with 20,000 square feet of fenced outdoor display, sales space and a new garden center.
CEO Matt Halprin announced that a new store was also simultaneously developed in Somersworth, New Hampshire. It opened on the same day.
In a press statement released Dec. 14, Halprin said a great team of people contributed to the success of these projects. Financing was handled by Matt Krokov of Peoples Bank in Holyoke, Mass.; the Architect is Glen Oxford of Oxford Architecture in Nashville, Tn.; New Hampshire Civil Engineering was handled by Jim Cassidy of Hallisey, Pearson and Cassidy Engineering of Cromwell, Ct.; Steve McLarty from Coastland Enterprises was site contractor in Enosburg, Vt.: Steve Wright for NASS was site contractor for Somersworth; WR Newman of Nashville, Tn. was the general contractor for both projects; Matt Darling of Palm Coast Capital was Construction coordinator for the developer and Tom Moriarty Esquire of Moriarty, Paetzold & Sherwood P.C of Glastonbury, Ct. was legal counsel for both projects.
Tractor Supply Co. is the largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in America. Founded in 1938 as a mail order tractor parts business, Tractor Supply Co. owns and operates over 2,100 stores and 177 Petsense stores in 49 states supplying basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners.
In northwest Vermont, Tractor Supply is already located in St. Albans, Shelburne and Morristown. The store is also located across the lake, in nearby Champlain, NY.
