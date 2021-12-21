FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Canadian border has been open since November, but those in hospitality haven’t seen Canadian visitors rush back into Vermont.
In a normal year, Lynne Drevik said about one in five travelers, or 20%, come from Canada to visit her establishment, the Phineas Swann Inn & Spa, located in Montgomery and near Jay Peak. This ski season, she estimates that number to be closer to 3%.
With COVID-19 numbers accelerating, she doesn’t expect the percentage to get much higher. She’s already had people cancel stays at the Phineas Swann after the Public Health Agency of Canada advised Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel last week.
Sarita Khan, owner of Jay Peak Vacation Rentals, also hasn’t seen the number of Canadians she typically does.
“On one side of the street, you’re used to seeing Quebec license plates, and on the other side, you’d see Vermont plates,” she said. “It’s crippling when they don’t come.”
This, however, doesn’t mean Canadians are completely ignoring Vermont.
Day-trippers
St. Albans Hampton Inn manager Maureen Brown said she’s seen an uptick of Canadians coming into the region, but they aren’t always staying in hotels.
More often than not, she’s talking to Canadian residents worried about their second homes in Vermont, who make the trek to check on their property.
Canadian day-trippers are also out-and-about, Brown said.
“I’m seeing an uptick since it’s been easier to get across, but they’re on day trips to go shopping instead of doing an overnight. That’s what they couldn’t do before,” Brown said.
A quick spot check at T. J. Maxx and Walmart in St. Albans confirmed as much. It’s not rare to see at least a few Canadian license plates in their parking lots as Canadian shoppers often take advantage of Vermont’s lower taxes, Brown said.
Lisamarie Charlesworth, manager for the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, agreed with the assessment.
At her weekend job, she finds plenty of people from outside of St. Albans – including some Canadians – coming into the region to check out local businesses.
She, however, doesn’t field many calls from Canadians while at the Chamber office, and she hasn’t seen a single one come through the door. Rather, she’s more used to advising Americans who are thinking about crossing the northern border rather than Canadians thinking about traveling to Franklin County.
“Canada has put in place sound constrictive mitigation around Omicron, and I have a feeling that’s going to curtail some back and forth across the border,” she said.
COVID-19 as discouragement
Khan said governmental requirements have only convinced Canadians to stay out of Vermont. Under the law, Canadian travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning if they’re out of the country for more than 72 hours.
For those without second homes, the requirement can often leave vacationing Canadians waiting for test results, and if the test comes back positive, the trip can morph into a much longer and costlier stay.
“I think what everyone is upset about is the arbitrary-ness about it,” Khan said.
With the Omicron variant pushing up COVID-19 infection numbers, that makes planning a trip across the border even riskier.
“We just had a cancellation yesterday for someone staying between Christmas and New Years,” Drevik said. “It’s typically the busiest time of the season.”
This year, it also happens to be the busiest time for new COVID-19 cases. Franklin County reported 79 new cases on Dec. 15 – the largest number of new COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began.
“I don’t think it’s going to change for a while. This is a virus that keeps mutating and spinning off of itself, and I think it’s got to run its course,” Charlesworth said. “And I don’t think it’s done yet.”
Americans fill the gap
Luckily, American travelers have picked up some of the slack left by Canadians.
Since less Americans are choosing to travel by air, many travelers are looking to vacation closer to home, and some are welcoming the lower-density vacation spots offered by rural Vermont.
For now, that will have to be enough.
“In terms of property management, we can survive with Americans. With lockdowns, people want to head to rural Vermont,” Khan said.
