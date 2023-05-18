FAIRFIELD — A new woman is behind the counter at The Brick Store in Fairfield.
Wearing a light brown sweater tucked into high-rise jeans, Christa Driscoll worked the foot-pedal of her century-old letterpress. The shop was quiet, save for the whirring of the machine and the whispers of history in the walls.
For years, Driscoll has been a sought-after printmaker, designing wedding invitations for clients in big cities. Now, she’s also the proprietor and caretaker of a beloved local landmark.
“It’s funny what you say yes to in your life that leads you to the next spot,” Driscoll said. “I never would have imagined this for myself.”
Since 2017, Driscoll has been renovating the nearly 200 year-old Brick Store on Route 36, turning it into a studio and coworking space. This Saturday, she’s finally ready to show it off to the public during an open house from 1-6 p.m.
“I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve been up to in here,” she said.
They will like what they see. On Tuesday, Driscoll walked around the three-level store, pointing out where years of history meet 21st century upgrades.
On the main level, new windows and energy-efficient lighting illuminate the original shop counters and cash register. Upstairs, massive timber beams frame comfortable desks and lounge spaces.
If you look closely, you can catch the names of customers and Fairfield residents of yore scratched into the brick exterior.
“I wanted to leave almost everything as it was, because when do you get to walk into something that’s like a time capsule anymore? Almost never.”
Preserving tradition
Driscoll’s interest in history began when she purchased a 1918 Chandler & Price letterpress. Weighing nearly a ton, she had been using it in an old garage in Fletcher before making an offer on the Brick Store.
A general store for most of its life, the Brick Store was constructed in 1830, according to the date affixed to the main facade. In its near 200-year history, the building has had just five owners.
Originally owned by the Soule family, whose presence in Fairfield dates back to the town’s settlement in the late 1700s, the store was named for A.G. Soule and later managed by others members of his family including three of the Soule sisters.
The Soules were a prominent family who lived in the white house up North Street, and who served the town of Fairfield in a variety of capacities, including that of town clerk, postmaster and state legislator.
In the mid-20th century, the building was operated as a store and provided postal services under the ownership of Gertrude Howrigan. By the later 1900s, it had been converted to an antique and floral shop by Trish Esden.
Driscoll said she is honored to steward the building into its next chapter and to join the storied line of women who have managed it.
“I am excited to be the next person to take over responsibility and to give it another life,” she said.
What is coworking?
It’s obvious that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the nature of work has changed. More people are working remotely, and many have left the corporate structure to start a small business.
Coworking allows multiple tenants – like entrepreneurs, start-ups or nonprofits – to rent working space such as desks or offices and have use of communal facilities.
The newly-renovated Brick Store allows community members to work alongside Driscoll, with a variety of table and chair configurations, a kitchenette, bathrooms and Wi-Fi. Driscoll offers three tiers of membership in the hope of meeting everyone’s needs.
Upstairs, five desks are rentable for $75 a week. Tenets can leave their materials at their desk and come and go from the store at any time.
For $39 a month, second tier members can work at any of the tables on the lower basement level from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The third tier day pass option is $25 per visit.
Driscoll was inspired by the coworking spaces she saw on trips to big cities and wondered whether the idea would work in a more rural setting.
“Maybe it'll take a little while to catch on, but I think there's a great advantage to it,” she said. “Vermont is full of entrepreneurs and wouldn’t it be great if there were more spaces for us to come together? To learn from each other and to help each other out?”
The Brick Store has already been used for a few paint and sip classes and a local book club. Driscoll is hopeful more events will start popping up.
Time capsule
Upon purchasing the building in 2017, Driscoll and her husband quickly got started cleaning it out. Sifting through dirt and dust, she found plenty of objects to keep as decor, including Soule packaging and labels, glass display cases, the original cash register, books, maps and photographs.
Many of those items are now on display on shelves on the main floor. Driscoll said it’s her way of returning memories to Fairfield residents.
At the open house on Saturday, she plans to start a memory book where she’ll ask visitors to write down their stories about the building. Positioned at the main intersection of the small town center, the Brick Store once played a more vibrant commercial role in many people’s lives.
“I’ve already had so many people tell me cool stories,” Driscoll said. “This place has meant something for so many generations.”
And there is no spot that is more evident than at the bottom of one of the staircases, where two boot marks are worn into the hardwood floor from centuries of use.
Generations of Fairfield residents have walked through the doors, the bell clinging behind. Driscoll is now finally ready to welcome them back.
